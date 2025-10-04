Weatherald, Silk shine as Tigers rally from rocky start

Jake Weatherald and Jordan Silk rescued Tasmania after they lost three early wickets

The man Jake Weatherald hopes to partner at the top of the Australian order did him a big favour on day one of their Sheffield Shield season opener in Brisbane.

Test and Queensland opener Usman Khawaja dropped Weatherald at first slip off the bowling of Jack Wildermuth when the Tasmanian had made just three on Saturday at Allan Border field.

Weatherald took full advantage of his life, hitting two boundaries in the same over.

The in-form Tasmanian opener went on to make 67 from 99 balls to continue his strong form.

He partnered with captain Jordan Silk to rescue the visitors' innings after Silk's decision to bat first looked to be backfiring horribly.

Reeling at 3-33, Tasmania steadied and were 6-299 at stumps. Silk led the way with 104 and Brad Hope made 76.

Weatherald – the leading run-scorer last Shield season – continues to knock on the door of Ashes selection thanks to his run of form.

He also made 183 in July for Australia A against Sri Lanka A.

He hit eight boundaries and had a crucial 80-run stand for the fourth wicket with his captain before Michael Neser took a sharp reflex return catch with one hand.

"They bowled really well early today, but I was really clear with what I was doing," Weatherald said post-play.

"Coming off my season last year I was trying to repeat the same things, and I was moving pretty well, which I was happy with.

"A bit of luck (as well), you need a bit of that when you're an opening batter, thankfully."

Silk went on to make his 104 from 170 balls and was filthy with himself when he was also out caught and bowled to Mitch Swepson.

The spinner's catch was much more straightforward thanks to a leading edge.

Wildermuth was eventually rewarded when he trapped Hope lbw, ending his 171-ball knock.

Jake Doran (25) and Nikhil Chaudhary (9) were unbeaten at stumps, while Neser (2-53 from 18 overs), was the only multiple wicket-taker.

Tasmania suffered a blow before the match when Australian allrounder Beau Webster was ruled out of the game because of an ankle injury.

His fitness for Thursday's one-dayer and round two of the Shield season will be assessed following the match.

"I know his ankle's a little bit sore but it sounds like he'll be back pretty soon," Weatherald said.

