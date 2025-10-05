Run out thwarts Harris after Shield half-century

A sharp piece of fielding has cut Marcus Harris's promising innings short on day two against SA

Marcus Harris looked set for a statement pre-Ashes innings before a sharp piece of fielding left the Victorian No.3 kicking himself.

He was run out for 61 on day two of the Vics Sheffield Shield match against South Australia at Adelaide Oval.

The match was evenly poised when bad light stopped play late on Sunday afternoon, with Victoria 3-167 after SA declared at 9-350.

Harris had been patient, facing 149 balls and hitting three fours as he tries to put his name back into the conversation for a Test call-up.

Peter Handscomb then called for a quick single after dabbing into the covers.

Daniel Drew pounced and his excellent throw caught Harris just short of his ground at the striker's end.

Handscomb was looking set at stumps on 38 not out and Oliver Peake had made 11.

SA made the perfect start when Wes Agar had Campbell Kellaway caught in slips for a second-ball duck.

But Harris and Blake Macdonald then settled in for a 93-run stand.

Macdonald also was dismissed when looking set, caught behind for 45 when he chased a wide Lloyd Pope delivery.

The home side resumed on Sunday morning at 3-270 and Test paceman Scott Boland eventually broke the Henry Hunt-Jake Lehmann partnership.

They added another six runs for a stand of 218 runs before Boland had Hunt caught behind for 126 from 307 balls.

Boland (2-53) also claimed Lehmann as the sixth wicket for 113 off 188 deliveries.

Mitch Perry took another wicket on Sunday to finish with 4-75, while Boland and Doug Warren snared two wickets apiece.

No.8 Hanno Jacobs scored 41 from 52 balls, with two fours and a six.

