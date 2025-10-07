Hazlewood, Starc to fit in Shield game before Ashes

Josh Hazlewood is set to play a Sheffield Shield match instead of T20s against India

Josh Hazlewood says one Sheffield Shield game will be enough for him and Mitchell Starc before the Ashes, with the quick likely to skip three Twenty20s against India to play for NSW.

Hazlewood and Starc were on Tuesday both named in Australia's squad to face India in three ODIs later this month, which kicks off the main part of the home summer.

Five T20s then follow, and while Starc has retired from that format, Hazlewood has been listed in the squad for the first two of those games on October 29 and 31.

Australian officials are keeping an open mind to Ashes preparations, ahead of the first Test in Perth beginning on November 21.

But the most likely scenario remains having the duo play for NSW against Victoria in a Shield match from November 10, before a one-week preparation into the first Test.

"We've definitely had chats about fitting in a Shield game," Hazlewood said at a Cricket Australia sponsorship announcement with Woolworths on Monday.

"I do think it's important when there's time for it. You don't want to squeeze things in or rush for it.

"This year I'm going to miss a couple of T20s to do that. Which I certainly don't like doing, missing games for Australia.

"But in the long run it is about getting the best prep for the Ashes as well. You can't have everything and that's the trade off at the moment."

Pat Cummins will sit out the white-ball matches as he fights to recover from his back issues in time for the first Test.

Hazlewood said playing the ODIs would also help with preparation, with three games in the space of a week offering a reasonable workload.

There is a fine balance for the 34-year-old to strike, given he is still eying off playing in the T20 World Cup in February before another ODI tournament in 2027.

01:13 Play video When Josh Hazlewood met Mitch Starc

"That's why I put my hand up for as many tours as I can," Hazlewood said.

"Even if I only play two out of three on a tour, it just means I am still touching base with those formats.

"My game doesn't change too much. I have been around long enough to duck and dive in each format and chop and change."

Hazlewood said it was possible for him to play all five Ashes Tests, with lengthy gaps between the first three helping bowlers manage their fitness.

03:38 Play video Bring it back! Khawaja, Hazlewood rate old Aussie kits

2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes

First Test: November 21-25, Perth Stadium, 1.30pm AEDT

Second Test: December 4-8, The Gabba, Brisbane (D/N), 3.30pm AEDT

Third Test: December 17-21: Adelaide Oval, 11am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10.30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10.30am AEDT