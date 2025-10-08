All the round three One-Day Cup squads

A host of Australia representatives are back in the domestic fold as they prepare for the upcoming BKT Tyres ODI and T20I series against India.

Captain Mitch Marsh, allrounders Matt Short and Mitchell Owen, along with Sean Abbott and Xavier Bartlett are among the big names back in action for their states.

A host of Australia A players have also filtered back for the third One-Day Cup round.

Queensland v Tasmania, Allan Border Field, October 9

Queensland squad: Marnus Labuschagne (c), Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Hugo Burdon, Jack Clayton, Lachlan Hearne, Hayden Kerr, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Jack Sinfield, Mitchell Swepson, Hugh Weibgen, Jack Wildermuth

Surprise Aussie ODI squad call-up Matthew Renshaw will turn out for Queensland tomorrow before he heads off to link up with the national team, with Queensland also welcoming back Xavier Bartlett from the Australia T20 tour of New Zealand, while he has also been playing four-day cricket with Australia A in India.

Left out of the ODI squad, Bulls skipper Marnus Labuschagne will be keen to captialise on his form after a strong century in the Sheffield Shield this week, but there's no spot in this format for incumbent Test opener Usman Khawaja.

Also managed out for this match are Shield bowling trio Michael Neser, Gurinder Sandhu and Benji Floros, who will instead by eying next week's Shield final rematch with South Australia at Adelaide Oval, and Mark Steketee is nearing a return to action after a pre-season hamstring injury.

Lachlan Hearne comes into the side after playing in the three-game one-day Australia A series against India A last week, while the Bulls have also included Redlands duo James Bazley and off-spinner Jack Sinfield.

Tasmania squad: Marcus Bean, Iain Carlisle, Nikhil Chaudhary, Bradley Hope, Caleb Jewell, Matt Kuhnemann, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Jordan Silk, Matt Wade, Tim Ward, Mac Wright

Test allrounder Beau Webster remains sidelined with a rolled ankle while Test prospect Jake Weatherald has been left out for their top-of-the-table clash with Queensland.

The Tigers are boosted by the returns of Matt Kuhnemann and Mitch Owen from national duties, while Ben McDermott will play his first matches of the season having returned from the Caribbean Premier League.

Towering left-armer Marcus Bean could make his debut for the Tigers but Nathan Ellis has not been named having recently taken paternity leave for the birth of his first child, while Billy Stanlake is injured.

South Australia v Victoria, Adelaide Oval, October 9

SA squad: Nathan McSweeney (c), Wes Agar, Jordan Buckingham, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Hanno Jacobs, Jake Lehmann, Harry Manenti, Nathan McAndrew, Harry Nielsen, Lloyd Pope and Jason Sangha

Dynamic duo Jake Fraser-McGurk and Mackenzie Harvey return to the line-up for title-holders South Australia after opening the batting for Australia A in their three-game one-day series in India last week. McGurk, of course, shot into the spotlight two years ago today when he blasted an astonishing 29-ball century in a One-Day Cup fixture against Tasmania. How he would dearly love to recapture that form.

South Australia skipper Nathan McSweeney is set for his first game of the competition having missed the season opener against WA while playing the four-day leg of the Aussie A tour. McSweeney will be hoping for a quick turnaround in form after having a Shield round to forget against Victoria.

Nathan McAndrew is back after battling a bout of back stiffness, while Brendan Doggett is sidelined having tweaked his hamstring while batting and tentatively aiming for a return in the next round of Shield cricket, as is Ben Manenti, who has been managing an ankle complaint.

Victoria squad: Matt Short (c), Austin Anlezark, Xavier Crone, Campbell Kellaway, Blake Macdonald, Cam McClure, Todd Murphy, Fergus O’Neill, Oliver Peake, Sam Harper, Peter Handscomb, Tom Rogers

Victoria welcome back Todd Murphy from Australia A duties but have had to dig into their playing reserves with a host of first-choice players missing for the Dean Jones Trophy final rematch.

Uncapped quick Austin Anlezark is in line to make his debut, while Xavier Crone could play his first game of the season with Scott Boland (managed), Marcus Harris (personal reasons) and captain Will Sutherland (managed after A series) all absent.

Sam Elliott and Harry Dixon are also being rested after their recent returns from India for the 'A' one-day series, while Mitch Perry is likewise being put on ice.

Matt Short, named in Australia's ODI squad to face India, is taking the captaincy reins while Sutherland sits out.

Both teams are chasing their first win of the season.

Western Australia v NSW, WACA Ground, October 9

WA squad: Sam Whiteman (c), Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Mahli Beardman, Cooper Connolly, Joel Curtis, Albert Esterhuysen, Sam Fanning, Aaron Hardie, Liam Haskett, Bryce Jackson, Mitchell Marsh, Teague Wyllie

Australia T20 captain Mitch Marsh will play his first one-dayer for Western Australia in more than two years while exciting paceman Mahli Beardman has been named for his first game of the season.

Cooper Connolly is also back for WA following the recent 'A' series in India, as is Aaron Hardie for the first time this summer following a recent shoulder injury he suffered while playing for Australia.

Both Marsh and Connolly are tuning up for the upcoming ODI series against India.

The national quartet's return is timely given star quick Joel Paris is out with a hamstring injury, fellow quick Matt Kelly is being managed while Hilton Cartwright has an illness.

NSW squad: Jack Edwards (c), Sean Abbott, Ollie Davies, Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Ryan Hadley, Liam Hatcher, Moises Henriques, Sam Konstas, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Lachlan Shaw

The Blues welcome back a host of Australia and Australia A representatives including Sean Abbott and Sam Konstas.

Jack Edwards is back from the 'A' series to take the captaincy reins, while Josh Philippe is also back having been in India (for the 'A' series' four-dayers) and then New Zealand (as Glenn Maxwell's T20I squad replacement).

Tanveer Sangha also returns along with Lachlan Shaw from India, but Ben Dwarshuis and Adam Zampa won't feature following their selection for the home ODIs and T20Is coming up against India.

