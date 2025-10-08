'Bold' new Big Bash kits unveiled ahead of summer

The New Balance playing kits for the 2025-26 summer have been revealed, marking a fresh look for Big Bash clubs

Bolder Big Bash club insignia has been unveiled as a key feature of the competition's new look this summer with fresh playing uniforms for all eight clubs revealed today.

The league and their new apparel supplier New Balance launched the fresh kits at an event in Melbourne this morning, with the attire to be worn in matches for the first time on November 9 when the Weber WBBL|11 season kicks off with a triple-header in Brisbane and Perth.

While club logos have been part of the playing uniforms since the league's inception in 2011, they appear more prominently than recent season in the new designs produced by New Balance.

The company will partner with the Big Bash for at least the next five seasons after taking over from Nike in July, who had produced the kits worn across the past four seasons of the women’s and men’s competitions.

Most notably, the front of the Melbourne Renegades' playing top will be emblazoned with a striking white 'R' for the first time since their men's side won the BBL|08 championship.

Brisbane Heat's kit features bold white outlined flames in another notable shift from last season, while Sydney Sixers' '6', the Thunder's lightning 'T' and Melbourne Stars' five-point star are also prominent.

Dan Christian celebrates with Renegades fans after their BBL|08 title win // Getty

Hobart's iconic hurricane logo and Adelaide Strikers' 'S' are also larger on the front of their respective playing tops.

All eight clubs will again wear black pants in both Weber WBBL|11 and KFC BBL|15, as they have for the past four seasons since the start of the Nike deal in 2021-22.

Big Bash Leagues boss Alistair Dobson commended New Balance and the eight clubs on "bringing fresh ideas and concepts to life".

"We're thrilled to provide fans with a fresh look that matches the energy and excitement of the Big Bash Leagues," he said in a statement.

Dean Howard, New Balance's Australia and New Zealand executive general manager, added the new uniforms were "a bold step forward in our shared commitment to innovation and performance".

"Collaborating with Cricket Australia, Big Bash clubs and Belgravia Apparel, has been an inspiring journey, that's pushed creative boundaries and delivered a look that truly captures the spirit of summer cricket," he said

"We're excited for fans to experience the energy, colour, and momentum these kits bring to the game, both on and off the field."

New Balance has also been the apparel supplier for Australia’s domestic teams across the Sheffield Shield, Men’s One-Day Cup and Women’s National Cricket League since 2021.

The company worked closely with each club to reinvigorate the playing kits and deliver outfits which combine cutting-edge performance technology with striking visual designs.