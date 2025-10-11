Garth nailing contribution to unusual World Cup trend

Kim Garth's two invaluable knocks have illustrated why batting depth is so important at this World Cup

Leading into the World Cup, the crucial role Kim Garth was set to take on with the ball was a given – but few would have predicted the quick would also play a key hand with the bat in Australia's first two wins.

Garth's rock-solid technique has so far helped steer Australia out of trouble in both of their wins in the tournament against New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Typically named at either No.9 or 10 on the team sheet, Garth shared a 69-run stand with Ashleigh Gardner against the White Ferns in Indore, scoring a 37-ball 38 – and whipping out her ramp shot in the process – helping her teammate score a vital hundred and lift the Aussie total above 300 in the process.

00:52 Play video 'Moons gave me nothing!' King on Mooney's century celebration

Then on Wednesday, with the Aussies floundering at 7-76 against Pakistan in Colombo, Garth shared the crease with Beth Mooney for 11.2 overs and while she only scored 11 runs on that occasion, their stand was critical in sapping the energy and momentum from their rivals.

These are opportunities Garth is not frequently afforded given the strength of Australia's batting line-up – since debuting for her adopted county in ODIs in early 2023, she has only batted in 12 of 26 matches in the green and gold.

She is no slouch with the bat however, batting everywhere from the top of the order to No.8 during her 34-game one-day career for Ireland, with an international high score of 72 not out.

Speaking to cricket.com.au from Visakhapatnam ahead of Sunday's blockbuster showdown with India, Garth said she hoped she wouldn't be called upon with the bat every time Australia plays – but added she had relished her chance to step up in the middle.

01:15 Play video Uncovered: Australia's World Cup shirt presentation

"It's been good ... (they were) similar situations to start with – the first game, batting with Ash was so cool and being able to take my time to get in and then kick on from there and play a few shots," Garth said.

"And then the other day just batting with Moons, I didn't love being out there, to be honest, just chewing up balls, but I knew what I had to do, just to basically just stay out there and help Moons get us to a good total.

"So it's been really nice to be able to contribute with the bat and spend a bit of time in the middle, which isn't something I've done a lot for this team, but hopefully it won't be required on Sunday."

One third of the way through the group stage of this tournament in India and Sri Lanka, it is the lower-order batters who have grabbed the spotlight with a series of crucial innings, as top-orders struggle and bowling attacks thrive in tricky conditions.

Alongside Garth, Alana King also stood tall for Australia against Pakistan, scoring her first ODI half-century as her 51 not out set a new record for a woman batting at No.10 or lower in the format.

On Thursday, Richa Ghosh's 94 – a new record for a No.8 – pulled India to a respectable total against South Africa in Visakhapatnam, and later in the same match, Proteas allrounder Nadine de Klerk hammered an unbeaten 84 off 54 balls from the same position to snatch the win from under the hosts' nose.

"It's played a massive role in the tournament already with Richa Ghosh and Nadine de Klerk, and Kingy the other day at No.10, that was really cool to watch," Garth said.

"Those lower-order partnerships have been very important, not just for this team, but for all teams.

"And I think that's what makes this team a very good team, is we've got so much depth, and I think that will (help) us as this tournament goes on."

Australia will hope to maintain their unbeaten run in the tournament when they front India in front of a sold-out crowd on Sunday.

Both teams have had similar concerns with their top-to-middle-order batting throughout the round stage to date, but Garth said it was Australia's room for improvement that excited the group.

"We haven't been at our best just yet," she said.

"I don't think we've clicked and played a complete game just yet, which I think it's probably ominous for other teams in that we've won two games and we haven't been at our best, but we've found a way to get it done.

"Hopefully we can put our best foot forward and have that complete performance on Sunday and going forward too."

2025 Women's ODI World Cup

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Australia's group stage matches

October 1: Australia beat New Zealand by 89 runs

October 4: v Sri Lanka: Abandoned without a ball bowled

October 8: Australia beat Pakistan by 107 runs

October 12: v India, ACA-VDCA Stadium Visakhapatnam, 8:30pm AEDT

October 16: v Bangladesh, ACA-VDCA Stadium Visakhapatnam, 8:30pm AEDT

October 22: v England, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 8:30pm AEDT

October 25: v South Africa, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 8:30pm AEDT

Finals

Semi-final 1: Guwahati or Colombo*, October 29, 8:30pm AEDT

Semi-final 2: Mumbai, October 30, 8:30pm AEDT

Final: Mumbai or Colombo*, November 2, 8:30pm AEDT

All matches to be broadcast exclusively live and free on Prime Video.

* All games involving Pakistan to be played in Colombo, including the semi-final and final if they qualify