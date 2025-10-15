Abbott makes history as first subbed out of Shield with injury

The quick joins the list of Australia's injured pacemen ahead of the white-ball series against India

Sean Abbott has become the first player substituted out of a Sheffield Shield match under trial rules allowing injury replacements after hurting his hand on day one of New South Wales' contest with Victoria in Melbourne.

Abbott split the webbing on his right bowling hand after stopping a firmly struck Peter Handscomb drive during Wednesday's second session. He was unable to complete his over and immediately walked off the field.

After medicos made the judgement that the injury would have severely hampered him for the remainder of the match, NSW successfully applied for Abbott to be replaced in the XI by reserve paceman Charlie Stobo.

As part of Cricket Australia's trial rules introduced this summer to the Shield, Victoria may now also make their own tactical substitution by stumps on day two.

That sub must be a like-for-like for Abbott – so they would have to replace a bowler with another bowler.

The trial comes as the ICC considers whether similar rules could one day be introduced at Test level, a debate most recently had when Chris Woakes got injured in an England-India match earlier this year.

The injury to Abbott, who is in Australia's T20I squad to play India later this month, is a further headache for national selectors who already have CA-contracted quicks Pat Cummins, Lance Morris and Jhye Richardson all managing injuries of varying severity.

Brendan Doggett, Spencer Johnson and Callum Vidler are others on their radar who are not on the park to begin the domestic season.

Abbott must now serve a mandatory 12-day standdown period from cricket. That, conveniently, ends on October 29, the date of the series-opening Australia-India BKT Tires T20I in Canberra. He would not have been able to play in NSW's next Shield match, beginning a day earlier against Queensland at the Gabba.

There was early optimism from the NSW camp that Abbott would recover in time for that first T20I against India at Manuka Oval.

The 33-year-old stands some chance of making his Test debut this summer if Australia suffer injuries to their seamers during the Ashes. The right-armer bowled with good pace with the new ball against the Vics in his first four-dayer of the season and pocketed the wicket of opener Harry Dixon.

Stobo meanwhile was thrust into the action on Wednesday in unusual fashion. The right-armer, an unfortunate omission for this match after taking four wickets in the Blues' season opener in Perth, was bowling to fellow reserve Lachlan Shaw in the Junction Oval nets at lunch shortly before Abbott got injured.

