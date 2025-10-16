King spins a web, Healy tons up as Australia seal WC semis berth

Alana King was unplayable before the skipper put on a show with her second straight century as Australia crushed Bangladesh

Alyssa Healy has struck a second straight century as Australia booked their ODI World Cup semi-final berth with a dominant 10-wicket thrashing of Bangladesh in Visakhapatnam.

Healy's unbeaten 113 from 77 balls, just four days after she hammered 142 against India also at the ACA-VDCA Stadium, powered Australia to their target of 199 in just 24.5 overs alongside opening partner Phoebe Litchfield, who hit her first half-century of the tournament to finish on 84 not out.

The emphatic win means Australia have reclaimed top spot on the table from England, and with four wins and a washout from their five matches they now fly to Indore safe in the knowledge they are the first team to cement their spot in the semi-finals.

Earlier, Alana King was a class above with ball in hand, with the leg-spinner sending down 10 overs straight to finish with figures of 2-18 including four maidens.

Her efforts, and the Australian skipper's heroics with the bat made amends for an uncharacteristically undisciplined display in the field, which included six dropped chances and 28 extras, as Bangladesh scored 9-198 from their 50 overs.

Two of those spilled chances came from Healy herself, while Bangladesh No.6 Sobhana Mostary (66no from 80) became the first woman from her country to hit an ODI fifty against Australia as they Tigresses registered their highest total from five one-dayers against the world champions.

"I thought I was a little bit poor behind the stumps, and probably a little bit as skipper as well tonight, but we'll take the two points and move on," Healy said after the match.

"I was a little bit disappointed with my glovework and I had a little bit to make up for with the bat, and luckily got the job done."

Bangladesh's bowling attack had been their strength this tournament, putting both England and South Africa in perilous positions, but they could not trouble the Australian openers.

Healy picked up where she left off in her innings against India at the same ground on Sunday, punishing anything remotely off target from Bangladesh's bowling attack.

Early in her innings, she became just the third Australian woman to score 7,000 international runs across all formats.

She and Litchfield took a couple of overs to adjust but then opened their shoulders, putting on 78 runs from the Powerplay as they raced one another to their half-centuries.

From there, Healy pulled away from her 22-year-old teammate, with her second fifty coming off just 30 balls as she reached triple figures from 73 deliveries, the fastest century of the tournament to date.

Alyssa Healy batting in her cap // ICC/Getty

After raising the bat she upped the ante further, hitting a trio of fours to put Australia within touching distance of their target before Litchfield iced victory with back-to-back boundaries.

Litchfield's 84no from 72 balls featured 12 fours and a six as she posted her highest score of the World Cup.

Earlier, Bangladesh opted to bat first and survived Australia's early barrage of pace from Darcie Brown before Megan Schutt (1-11 off five) broke through to remove Farzana Hoque (8 off 24) in the ninth over.

The more aggressive Rubya Haider made the most of being dropped twice on 22 – first a tough chance at slip from Litchfield, then a far easier one behind the stumps by Healy – to score 44 from 59 balls before being dismissed by Ashleigh Gardner (2-48).

Australia continued to chip away at the Bangladesh batting line-up, with King's control tying up one end from the 16th through to the 35th over as she extracted prodigious spin, while fellow leg-spinner Georgia Wareham (2-22 from seven) also made an impact.

Alana King celebrates her second // ICC/Getty

Annabel Sutherland consolidated her position as the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 2-41, taking her tally to 12.

The Aussies had hoped the inclusion of Brown, who came in for the managed Kim Garth, would unsettle the Bangladesh batters with her extra pace, but while she regularly hit speeds in the 120s – the fastest of the tournament to date – her nine wicketless overs went for 52 runs.

The South Australian was unlucky to have one chance put down, while another edge down leg side went undetected by both bowler and wicketkeeper, who failed to review.

Australia will board a charter flight to Indore on Friday, where they will have a couple of days to recuperate before ramping up preparations for their blockbuster showdown with England next Wednesday.

2025 Women's ODI World Cup

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Australia's group stage matches

October 1: Australia beat New Zealand by 89 runs

October 4: v Sri Lanka: Abandoned without a ball bowled

October 8: Australia beat Pakistan by 107 runs

October 12: Australia beat India by 3 wickets

October 16: Australia beat Bangladesh by 10 wickets

October 22: v England, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 8:30pm AEDT

October 25: v South Africa, Holkar Stadium, Indore, 8:30pm AEDT

Finals

Semi-final 1: Guwahati or Colombo*, October 29, 8:30pm AEDT

Semi-final 2: Mumbai, October 30, 8:30pm AEDT

Final: Mumbai or Colombo*, November 2, 8:30pm AEDT

All matches to be broadcast exclusively live and free on Prime Video.

* All games involving Pakistan to be played in Colombo, including the semi-final and final if they qualify