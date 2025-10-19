LIVE BLOG: Aussies dismiss superstars before rain intervenes

All the action from the BKT Tyres ODI series opener between Australia and India at Perth Stadium

FULL SCORECARD

Watch the first ODI live on Kayo Sports and Foxtel, listen live ABC Radio, Triple M and SEN Radio – available in real-time with no delay on NRMA Insurance Cricket Radio on the CA Live app.

Live Australia v India, first ODI

Australia v India ODIs 2025

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc. Game two onwards: Adam Zampa, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis

India squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal

October 19: First ODI v India, Perth Stadium, Perth, 2:30pm AEDT

October 23: Second ODI v India, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 2:30pm AEDT

October 25: Third ODI v India, SCG, Sydney, 2:30pm AEDT

All matches live via Kayo Sports and Foxtel