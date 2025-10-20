Stobo's heroics in vain as Vics hold on

Victoria have held on in the last over to beat NSW by five runs after Charlie Stobo's late-innings heroics

Charlie Stobo was nearly the hero for NSW, as Victoria held on in the last over for their first one-day win of the season.

The No.8's 47 from 41 balls made for a riveting finish, after NSW had collapsed again at Junction Oval in the wake of last week's Sheffield Shield loss.

Stobo's impressive knock brought them to within five runs of a comeback win, before he holed out to Todd Murphy at mid-off off the bowling of paceman Sam Elliott with four balls left.

NSW were dismissed for 178 in reply to Victoria's 8-183. The game was shortened to 36 overs per side because of morning rain.

What a ramp-aging comeback from Cameron McClure to take down Sam Konstas 😤



Match centre: https://t.co/oeXlbgKo9I pic.twitter.com/H0gBDmnfnI — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 20, 2025

"It was a cracking game in the end ... obviously very happy with the result," said Elliott, who is back from an Australia A white-ball tour of India.

"Anyone who says they don't get nervous is a liar. I was definitely nervous at the end there.

"Luckily, we've played a lot of cricket together now. Being able to have that clear communication towards the end, that definitely does help."

The visitors were well on their way at 3-97 in the 21st over.

Young paceman Austin Anlezark then struck twice in three deliveries and part-time spinner Campbell Kellaway took another wicket in the next over to wrest control from NSW.

Kellaway starred with 2-25 from seven overs with his left-arm spin after anchoring the Victorian innings at No.3 with 43.

Captain Will Sutherland top-scored with 46 from 44 balls after NSW won the toss.

Stobo top scored for NSW with four fours and a six in his rearguard knock after taking 3-32 to lead their attack.

Just your annual reminder to always keep your eyes open whenever Will Sutherland is at the crease!



Stream LIVE: https://t.co/yqwzr6SoSj pic.twitter.com/C4nWY6ySGq — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 20, 2025

Sam Konstas (20) and Kurtis Patterson (33) gave NSW a solid start with their opening stand of 54, before wickets fell steadily.

On Friday, Victorian Test paceman Scott Boland rifled through the NSW tail with five wickets to decide their Sheffield Shield match.

"A frustrating week - we were in the game, both games, and we let it slip," said NSW captain Jack Edwards.

"He (Stobo) held his nerve, gave us a chance. He showed in the last game as well, what he can do with the bat - he's a very handy cricketer.

"It's a shame he couldn't get over the line there.

"We need to be more ruthless if we want to be a good side. We let them back in the game, they take the opportunity and run with it."

NSW are 2-2 in the one-day cup after Monday's loss, with Victoria 1-3.

The Blues will regain Test star Steve Smith for their next Shield game from October 28, against Queensland at the Gabba.

One-Day Cup 2025-26 standings