Aussie plan to derail Kohli's return to happy hunting ground

Matt Short says Australia's bowlers will continue with recently successful tactics against the champion batter

Australia's bowlers will stick to a recently successful script in a bid to ruin Indian legend Virat Kohli's return to his happiest hunting ground.

Kohli will likely grace Adelaide Oval for the last time in Thursday's second ODI against Australia.

The Indian great has plundered five centuries in all formats at Adelaide Oval – the most of any venue in the world in his esteemed career.

Kohli has also scored four half-centuries in Adelaide, where he averages 65.

But the Indian maestro returns to Adelaide knowing Australia will continue to squeeze him in similar fashion to last Sunday's series-opener in Perth, where he was caught at gully for a duck.

The dismissal continued a trend of Australia's bowlers concentrating on a channel wide of off-stump against the 36-year-old.

"I'm not in the fast-bowling meetings, but that seems to be the way he has been getting out recently," Australian batter Matt Short told reporters on Tuesday in Adelaide.

"Some of the guys like 'Hoff' (Josh Hazlewood) and 'Starcy' (Mitchell Starc), they have bowled a lot against him, they know what they're doing.

"In Perth they sort of let the conditions do all the work, a bit of swing and nip on the wicket, so I'm sure they'll do the same again."

Short hoped to have an opportunity to pick the renowned cricket brain of Kohli during the three-match ODI series, which finishes in Sydney on Saturday.

Kohli and fellow stalwart Rohit Sharma won't feature in the five-game T20 series to follow.

"It's pretty cool to share the field with such a legend of the sport," Short said.

"I'll definitely get the chance to have a chat to him at some stage throughout the series.

"But it's going to be a cool way for him to go out, especially with so many fans here in Australia.

"When Rohit or (Shubman) Gill got out the other day (in Perth), and then Kohli came on, just the cheer when he was walking on - you'd feel pretty bad as the batter walking off.

"It's just an amazing experience."

