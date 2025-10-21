Australia v India, second ODI: match preview

Match facts

Who: Australia v India What: BKT Tyres ODI Series, second ODI When: Thursday October 23, 2025, first ball 2:30pm AEDT (2pm ACDT) Where: Adelaide Oval Live scores: Match Centre How to watch: Kayo Sports and Foxtel How to listen: ABC Radio, Triple M and SEN Radio. New this summer, the CA Live app has teamed up with NRMA Insurance so you can listen to radio streams in real-time with no delay to live play using zero-latency technology. Cricket Radio (both standard and real-time) is available anywhere in Australia in the CA Live match centre, however, some audio streams may be exclusive to fans attending a match. Find out more here Buy tickets: Tickets are selling fast with only a few thousand remaining. Get them here Officials: Allahudien Paleker and Sam Nogajski (field), Richard Kettleborough (third), Gerard Abood (fourth), Jeff Crowe (match referee) News and reactions post-play: cricket.com.au and the CA Live app

Series fixtures

The squads

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Alex Carey and Adam Zampa are back in the mix after missing the first ODI in Perth – Carey to play to for South Australia in the Sheffield Shield as part of his build up to the Ashes and Zampa for family reasons. Meanwhile, Josh Inglis is set to join the squad in Sydney ahead of the third ODI after recovering from a calf strain.

Matthew Kuhnemann heads home after taking two crucial wickets in the series opener but he'll be back in no time for the start of the T20 series in Canberra. Carey's return means NSW gloveman Josh Philippe could be squeezed out of the side despite taking a trio terrific catches and scoring 37 to help Australia to a seven-wicket win in Perth.

Meanwhile, Ben Dwarshuis will no longer feature in the ODI series having injured his left calf during the T20 tour of New Zealand earlier this month. The left-armer joins a growing list of injured Aussie paceman but he remains hopeful of returning for the five-match T20 series against India that follows the ODIs.

Marnus Labuschagne joined the squad on the eve of the first ODI after Cameron Green was ruled out with "low grade side soreness". Despite initially being omitted for the series, Labuschagne is in hot form in the one-day format with two centuries for Queensland already this season and could slot back into the starting XI during the series.

India squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal

India will be out to bounce back after their first defeat in nine one-day internationals on Sunday as they enter a new era under recently appointed ODI captain Shubman Gill. Their two veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma missed out in the first ODI, as did their entire top four, and they'll be looking to take advantage of Adelaide Oval's traditionally good batting surface.

Will they be tempted to play dangerous left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav in Adelaide where the boundaries are shorter square or stick with the finger spin of left-armer Axar Patel and right-armer Washington Sundar who between them took two of the three Australian wickets to fall in the first ODI. Swing bowler Prasidh Krishna is also in the squad and could be a threat with the next ball up against the Aussies' formidable opening pair of Mitch Marsh and Travis Head.

Possible XIs

Australia: Mitch Marsh (c), Travis Head, Matt Short, Alex Carey (wk), Matthew Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitch Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa India: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

Local knowledge

Renowned as one of the best batting venues in the country, Virat Kohli hit a century and MS Dhoni an unbeaten 55 the last time these two sides played an ODI at Adelaide Oval as India chased down 299 with four balls to spare.

Australia lost to Pakistan in their most recent 50-over visit to the South Australian capital after being rolled for 163 in 35 overs. The team batting second has won six of the past eight men's ODIs played at Adelaide Oval.

India are undefeated in their past five 50-over matches in Adelaide dating back to 2008 (one tie v Sri Lanka in 2012), while Australia have lost two of their past three after winning five straight prior to that.

Shorter square boundaries and flat pitches generally make Adelaide Oval a batter's dream in white-ball cricket with spinners having a tougher time of it than the quicks with a combined average of 71 runs per wicket compared to 29 for the seamers.

Form guide

Past 10 matches, most recent first. W: win, L: loss, N: no result

Australia: WWLLLNWLLL

Australia's men made it consecutive victories in the 50-over format for the first time since their 14-game winning streak came to an end in England last year. Another win would wrap up the series with a game to play and break their current streak of three ODI series without a win.

India: LWWWWWWWWL

The world's top-ranked ODI side suffered their first defeat in nine matches in Perth, which was their first loss since going down to Sri Lanka in Colombo in August 2024.

Like Australia, India are a team in transition with a new captain and stars such Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja missing from this series. But with champion batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma complementing the likes of emerging talents Nitish Kumar Reddy (22) and Harshit Rana (23), expect a strong response from February's Champions Trophy winners.

Players to watch

Matt Short: It's shaping as a bit of a crunch game for the Adelaide Strikers captain after returning from injury earlier this month. The right-hander averages almost 40 for the Strikers at Adelaide Oval with two centuries but is yet to get going after missing three months with a cartilage fracture in his rib. Most of those Big Bash runs have come at the top of the order, but with Mitch Marsh and Travis Head occupying those spots in Australia's white-ball sides, Short has had to settle for No.3 since his return during the T20 tour of New Zealand.

"I'm so used to opening the batting ... that batting at three is not too dissimilar," Short said at Adelaide Oval on Tuesday. "The strength of this squad, it's always going to be tough to get a spot in the XI. It's just staying flexible and trying to bat wherever you're put, I'll take that."

Virat Kohli: The veteran batter will be hungry for runs after his eight-ball duck in Perth and returns to his happy hunting ground of Adelaide Oval where he has scored five international centuries, which includes consecutive tons in his past two ODI matches at the venue (107 v Pakistan in 2015 and 104 v Australia in 2019). Kohli averages 61 in one-day cricket at Adelaide Oval, and this is likely to be his last international match here after retiring from the Test and T20 international formats.

01:59 Play video Shaun Marsh and Virat Kohli go head-to-head in classic battle

Australia v India ODIs 2025

October 19: Australia won by seven wickets (DLS method)

October 23: Second ODI v India, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 2:30pm AEDT

October 25: Third ODI v India, SCG, Sydney, 2:30pm AEDT

All matches live via Kayo Sports and Foxtel