Hazlewood's Ashes prep set after 'best none-for I've seen'

Miserly quick "in a pretty good place" as he prepares to mix white- and red-ball overs in Ashes build-up

03:29 Play video None-for: Unlucky Hazlewood somehow goes wicketless

While Josh Hazlewood looks ready to begin the Ashes now, Australia's pace lynchpin is confident a few more white-ball games and a solitary Sheffield Shield outing will prime him for the Test series beginning in four weeks' time.

Captain Mitch Marsh labelled Hazlewood's 0-29 against India in the second ODI in Adelaide as "the best none-for I've ever seen". The 34-year-old quick did not disagree when asked if he had bowled a better spell without taking a wicket.

"Nothing's coming to mind," he laughed after the Aussies sealed the BKT Tyres 50-over series with a two-wicket win on Thursday.

Aided by a damp Adelaide Oval pitch, Hazlewood's laser-accurate spell saw half his 60 balls elicit either a play-and-miss or a false shot (per Opta). Two reviews went against him, as did several lbw appeals, while a catch chance fell just short of slip.

Sheryas Iyer stressed the immense challenge of dealing with the tall seamer moving the ball either way, while Fox Cricket's Michael Hussey said: "On another day he'll bowl half as well as this and probably pick up three or four wickets."

"A little bit unlucky, maybe a touch short early," was Hazlewood's summation to cricket.com.au.

"But it was a good toss to win, there a little bit there all game, probably more so for us in those early stages. I thought we put the ball in the right areas and they actually toughed it out pretty well.

"I wouldn't change anything from the way I bowled. Put the ball in good areas. It's hard to push it any fuller in in white ball cricket – that was probably what was needed … It's not often you get a wicket like that in white-ball cricket."

It bodes well for Hazlewood's Ashes preparation with the right-armer to take on an elevated role against England in the near-certain absence of Pat Cummins from at least the first Test in Perth.

Hazlewood was Australia's best bowler in the corresponding fixture in the Western Australia capital against India last summer, taking five wickets and going at only 1.67 from his 34 overs in the hosts' surprise defeat.

That proved a precursor to an injury-marred summer, however, sending down just six more overs for the series.

The paceman has since taken 17 wickets at 17.93 in four Tests over the winter and is now five scalps away from becoming the eighth Australian to 300 wickets, the same milestone Cummins reached during the WTC final in June.

Barring any soreness from the opening two 50-over games against India, Hazlewood expects to feature in Saturday's final ODI in Sydney.

He will be available for the first two T20Is, in Canberra and Melbourne next week, before being released to play in the fourth Shield round beginning November 10.

That New South Wales clash with Victoria at the SCG shapes as a star-studded contest.

What could be Australia's entire Test attack for the Ashes opener – Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon (all NSW) and Scott Boland (Victoria) – along with their likely captain – Steve Smith, Test deputy to the injured Cummins – are all likely to feature.

"Three ODIs in a week, two in three days, leaves you in a pretty good place," said Hazlewood of his Ashes preparation.

"It's obviously high-intensity cricket, we charge in every ball. I find playing cricket is the best way to get ready to play (more) cricket.

"(Playing in the Shield against Victoria) is the plan at this stage. Touch wood everything goes well for the next week.

"A couple of T20s in the first half of the series and then trying to get back to Sydney for the fourth Shield game and have another roll at the SCG."

Australia v India ODIs 2025

October 19: Australia won by seven wickets (DLS method)

October 23: Australia won by two wickets

October 25: Third ODI v India, SCG, Sydney, 2:30pm AEDT

All matches live via Kayo Sports and Foxtel

Australia v India T20Is 2025

October 29: First T20I v India, Manuka Oval, Canberra, 7:15pm AEDT

October 31: Second T20I v India, MCG, Melbourne, 7:15pm AEDT

November 2: Third T20I v India, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 7:15pm AEDT

November 6: Fourth T20I v India, Gold Coast Stadium, Gold Coast, 7:15pm AEDT

November 8: Fifth T20I v India, The Gabba, Brisbane, 7:15pm AEDT