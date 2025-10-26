A 'new era' but ODI team faces stern tests ahead of 2027

Accelerating the 50-over development of the likes of Renshaw and Connolly is among the challenges for the format's reigning champions

06:18 Play video Zampa: 'Feels like a new era' as Aussies celebrate series win

Australia could hardly have asked for more from one of the more experienced ODI squads they have rolled out in recent summers. But the 50-over world champions now face several challenges in their preparation for their title defence beginning in 24 months' time.

Of the 14 players the hosts used in their 2-1 BKT Tyres series win over top-ranked India, six had played five or fewer ODIs leading into the campaign. Others like Nathan Ellis (15 ODIs) and Matthew Short (14) are also relative newcomers.

The Aussies had won just four of their last 14 ODIs coming into the India series. The recent retirements of Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis have left considerable voids, as has the ongoing absence of captain Pat Cummins, who has now played just two of Australia's last 22 matches since their World Cup final win in November 2023. Cameron Green also missed this series with a view to the Ashes.

"In particular those two roles – 'Smithy' always brought that safeguard in the middle order, the way he was able to play spin, his leadership, his fielding – then 'Maxi' the way he played a lot of our innings, it's almost impossible to replace someone like that," veteran spinner Adam Zampa told cricket.com.au.

"It feels like it might be a bit of a new era, but I'm enjoying it."

Telling contributions from the likes of Josh Philippe and Matthew Kuhnemann (in the series opener in Perth), Xavier Bartlett and Cooper Connolly (in Adelaide's second ODI), as well as Matthew Renshaw (in all three games, culminating in his maiden fifty in the third ODI at the SCG) all bode well two years out from the 2027 World Cup to be held in southern Africa.

But accelerating the development of those players over the coming years shapes as a tough task.

Australia are slated to play just 12 more ODIs until the end of the 2026 calendar year. The ICC has not yet released a schedule beyond that, but fitting in extra bilateral one-day games through 2027 will be difficult given Australia's Test-heavy schedule that year.

Renshaw, who spoke of his admiration at watching Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli masterfully take India to victory in Sydney, spelt out the gulf in standard between the domestic One-Day Cup and high-level ODIs.

00:47 Play video Behind the scenes of Rohit, Virat's Aussie farewell

"We get a lot of night cricket through BBL, but our day-night cricket in one-day domestic cricket – the crowds are not there for one, but then we might be playing an out-ground," said Renshaw, one of the standout batters in recent One-Day Cup seasons.

"So seeing how they (Rohit and Kohli) go about it in those in the big stadiums – for me, that was the biggest challenge over the last two, three games – going out there at night.

"You're used to BBL where you've got to try and go at nine, 10 an over. (In ODIs) you've got to calm yourself down. You only need five an over. You know that you've got time, but your adrenaline's up … you need to get used to it."

08:13 Play video Australia v India | Third ODI

Saturday's series finale was Renshaw's first ever List A game at the SCG.

None of Australia's newbies had in fact played any 50-over cricket there previously because the ground has hosted just one domestic one-dayer (men's or women's) over the past 12 years.

Kohli and Rohit, on the other hand, have played 14 ODIs at the SCG between them.

01:45 Play video Composed Connolly makes chase a cakewalk with 61no

"We would have taken this at the start of the series for sure," Zampa said of the series win over India.

"Testing the depth, there's not a lot of experience there particularly in the middle order. For the guys to get it done, particularly last game (in Adelaide), was really impressive.

"Someone like 'Renners' who's been around for a long time, but only playing his first one-dayers, the way he went about it, you can tell there's something good there.

"Then the way 'Coop' finished the other night. It's good for these guys to get some games in because the World Cup's only two years away."

Another ongoing concern is the creeping influence of T20 franchise cricket on international cricket.

Tim David is one of the hottest properties in world cricket but only plays T20Is for Australia.

It is believed there is a desire from Australia's leaders for the damaging finisher to add to his four ODIs before next year's World Cup. But he is not nationally contracted, instead plying his trade in short-form leagues around the world in between T20I series.

Spencer Johnson is another who shapes as a high-potential ODI player but his latest injury, a back stress fracture, was suffered during the IPL this year. The left-arm quick is also not centrally contracted.

Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg has admitted the organisation is working on keeping younger players committed to international cricket.

"I think it's a realistic concern for everybody that players have leverage and choice to ply their trade all over the place," Greenberg said on Saturday.

"But every player I talk to, priority A is to play for their country ... that's a really important marker.

"But, and there's a bit but here, the next generation is really what I'm focused on. It's not this current crop that I'm as concerned about as the next generation of players.

"We've got to make sure we find ways for them to stay in Australian cricket, still generate central contracts, still want to play for their country in the same way generations have and this current generation does.

"That challenge is on us. We've got to make sure we give them every opportunity to do both. We've got to thread the needle."

Australia v India ODIs 2025

October 19: Australia won by seven wickets (DLS method)

October 23: Australia won by two wickets

October 25: India won by nine wickets