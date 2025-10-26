Smith to lead in Ashes opener as Aussies confirm Cummins blow

Steve Smith will captain Australia in the first Ashes Test after Pat Cummins was formally ruled out of the series opener against England in Perth.

Less than a month out from the first Test, Cummins has still not yet resumed bowling as he recovers from a back stress injury. The paceman had indicated he would like to have been back with ball in hand at least four weeks out from his return.

Cricket Australia announced today that Cummins is back running and "expects to return to bowling shortly".

The 32-year-old is now pushing time to be right for the second Test in Brisbane under lights, beginning December 4, which is five-and-a-half weeks away.

The confirmation of Cummins' absence in Perth will be a blow for the home side given his leadership as well as being their leading fast bowler, though it is hardly a surprise with coach Andrew McDonald having previously conceded the right-armer's involvement to begin the series was looking increasingly unlikely.

There is a silver lining of a Cummins return from Test two or three onwards given the breaks between Tests get much shorter during the series' back-end.

It appeared unlikely Australia would have been able to carry an unchanged bowling attack through the hectic three-week stretch of the Adelaide-Melbourne-Sydney run of Tests anyway.

In the meantime, the Aussies are about as well covered as they can be to make up for the absence of the all-time great.

Steve Smith, Cummins' captaincy predecessor, is experienced in the role and has filled in for him as skipper six times since the quick took over the job. Smith also lifts with the bat when he is captain, averaging nearly 70 when in the role.

Scott Boland, who averages 12.63 with the ball at home, meanwhile shapes as the likely replacement in the bowling attack for Perth.

Smith will make his Sheffield Shield return for New South Wales from tomorrow against Queensland at the Gabba after returning from New York. Boland is expected to rest from Victoria's clash with Tasmania at the Junction Oval.

2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes

First Test: November 21-25, Perth Stadium, 1.30pm AEDT

Second Test: December 4-8, The Gabba, Brisbane (D/N), 3.30pm AEDT

Third Test: December 17-21: Adelaide Oval, 11am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10.30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10.30am AEDT