Wolvaardt's ton, Kapp's five see SA demolish England in WC semi

South Africa have crushed England in the World Cup semi-finals with a wonderful captain's knock of 169 from Laura Wolvaardt leading the way

A rejuvenated and emboldened South Africa have dumped England from the ODI World Cup semi-finals, securing their place in the tournament decider for the first time.

Just four days after being put in a hopeless spin by Alana King in their hammering by Australia, the Proteas rebounded gloriously in Wednesday's first semi-final, as captain Laura Wolvaardt played one of the great World Cup innings to inspire them to a 125-run triumph over England in Guwahati.

Wolvaardt, who scored 169 off 143 balls to lead the South Africans to an imposing 7-319, then handed the reins to evergreen allrounder Marizanne Kapp, whose 5-20, following her hard-hitting 42, made her the most successful bowler in World Cup history and helped skittle England for 194 off just 42.3 overs.

Wolvaardt's tour de force has pushed South Africa to their third successive global final after reaching the finals of the last two T20 World Cups in 2023 and 2024, and they'll be hoping to go one better than their runners-up finishes in both of those matches.

Wednesday's win was also a dose of revenge for the Proteas, who lost both the 2017 and 2022 ODI World Cup semi-finals to England.

Australia had defeated the South Africans in their final group contest by seven wickets on Sunday, with leg-spinner King enjoying record World Cup figures of 7-18.

If the still unbeaten reigning champions can defeat India in the second semi-final at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on Thursday, there'll be a rematch in Sunday's final at the same venue, with South Africa playing their first 50-over global final.

But this was a day at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium to remind everyone of how good South Africa can be - especially when their gifted captain is in full flow.

The 26-year-old Wolvaardt compiled 20 fours and four sixes in her 10th ODI century, the second highest individual World Cup score by a captain after Australian Belinda Clark's 229no against Denmark in 1997, as South Africa made their highest World Cup score.

Kapp was a record-breaker too, her 44 wickets now eclipsing the all-time record of India's Jhulan Goswami (43).

This South Africa side can work in mysterious ways. In the league stage against England in Guwahati, they were bowled out for just 69, while Australia skittled them for 97. This time, though, they were rampant.

Wolvaardt put on 116 for openers with Tazmin Brits (45) and another brisk 72 with Kapp.

But spin ace Sophie Ecclestone, whose fitness had been in doubt over a bowling shoulder issue, led England's fightback with 4-44 despite bowling in obviously significant pain.

Yet once Ecclestone was out of the way, Wolvaardt made hay as, helped largely by Chloe Tryon (33no), South Africa plundered 117 off the final 10 overs.

When Wolvaardt finally holed out in the 48th over off Lauren Bell, the sporting England players made a point of going over and congratulating the South African on her epic knock.

When England replied, the match felt done after just seven deliveries as England fell to 3-1, with their top three all going for ducks.

Kapp began with a two-wicket maiden over, dismissing Amy Jones and Heather Knight, while Ayabonga Khaka removed Tammy Beaumont.

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt (64) and Alice Capsey (50) battled to save the day but Kapp got the big wicket of the skipper, before getting rid of Sophia Dunkley and Charlie Dean in successive deliveries to effectively seal the deal.

2025 Women's ODI World Cup

Finals

Semi-final 1: South Africa defeated England by 125 runs

Semi-final 2: Australia v India, Mumbai, October 30, 8:30pm AEDT

Final: South Africa v TBC, Mumbai, November 2, 8:30pm AEDT

All matches to be broadcast exclusively live and free on Prime Video.