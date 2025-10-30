Hurricanes claim back-to-back Spring Challenge titles

The Hobart Hurricanes have gone back-to-back, taking out the T20 Spring Challenge title in Sydney with a massive 88-run win over the Brisbane Heat.

Thursday’s final at Cricket Central was a re-match of last year’s title clash that had seen the Hurricanes crowned as the inaugural champions of the new domestic competition. It also marked the Heat’s fourth consecutive loss in the finals of a women’s competition – they have played and lost all finals across WBBL and Spring Challenge since 2023.

In what was broadly a face-off between experience and young talent, Hurricanes’ captain Elyse Villani was the standout performer with her rampaging 61 off 29. Her knock helped her side post 193 runs – the highest total of the tournament – after being sent in to bat by Charli Knott.

The Hurricanes bowling unit, on the other hand, didn’t allow the Heat batters to ever get going, restricting their reply to 105 all out in 19 overs. The 22-year-old quick Callie Wilson, who has been exceptional for the side, delivered again in the final with her second three wicket-haul of the tournament.

Villani’s team started its campaign with a loss to Sydney Sixers but was an unstoppable force after that. The side will be hoping to carry the form into its Weber WBBL|11 campaign, which kicks off on November 9 with a game against the Sydney Thunder.

The Hurricanes had only managed five wins out of 10 WBBL games last season on the back of their inaugural Spring Challenge win, but that was enough to take them to the playoffs, where they got eliminated in the Knockout.

"It felt like throughout the tournament we've been getting better and better as a team," Villani said at today's press conference back in Tasmania.

"Sometimes you can get to a final and be so desperate to get the desired outcome (to your detriment), but I was really stoked with how everyone stuck to their process and enjoyed the journey, and I think you saw that on the field.

"Everyone was really enjoying themselves and enjoying the challenge. It probably couldn't have gone much better to be honest."

The biggest positive Hurricanes will take from the 10-day outing in Sydney is that they found contributions across the board. Four of the five top wicket takers of the competition donned purple, and Nicola Carey finished second on the run-scorers’ list.

Carey, who contributed with economical spells in addition to her 191 runs, narrowly missed out on receiving the Player of the Tournament honour, finishing a vote behind Maitlan Brown and Maddie Penna – who were named the joint winners.

Brown was recognised for her all-round performances in Sydney Sixers’ colours, taking two three-wicket hauls and playing important middle-order cameos for her side.

Meanwhile, Penna lit up the tournament with her 65-ball century against the Thunder – the only time the three-figure mark was crossed by a batter in the tournament. With two other impressive unbeaten knocks of 55 and 48 and a tally of 229 runs, the Strikers big-hitter finished as the leading run-scorer.