Darlington ruled out of WBBL|11 with knee injury

The Sydney Thunder quick will take up a unique off-field role this season

Sydney Thunder pace bowler Hannah Darlington has been ruled out of the WBBL|11 season with a knee injury.

The 23-year-old's last match was for Australia A against England A in April.

Despite the news, Thunder boss Trent Copeland praised Darlington's atittude to the setback that will see her miss the duration of the season.

"Hannah is no doubt the team's larrikin," said Copeland.

"Her leadership, positivity, and willingness to help others are what make her such a valuable part of the Thunder family.

"We can’t wait to see her back playing next season."

Although Darlington won't play a match for the Thunder this summer, the 73-game quick will step into a development and leadership role at the club, coined the Thunder's 'Chief Everything Officer' throughout the competition.

Darlington will guide a newly formed Thunder Academy group of future prospects from the club's T20 Spring Challenge squad.

"I'm stoked to be taking on this unofficial role of 'CEO'," said Darlington.

"I like to think I'm a jack of all trades both on and off the cricket pitch and while I recover from this knee injury.

"I'll be working closely with our emerging talent and hopefully passing on some of what I’ve learned over the years. I'm really looking forward to supporting the younger players and staying connected with the Thunder family."

Sydney Thunder kick off their WBBL|11 campaign on the opening day of the season, November 9, against the Hobart Hurricanes at Allan Border Field.