Webster misses out as O'Neill's four keeps undefeated Vics on top

Australia's Test allrounder Beau Webster was dismissed for six as Tasmania fell to ladder-leaders Victoria in Melbourne

Test allrounder Beau Webster missed out again with the bat in Tasmania's 144-run loss to Victoria in round three of the Sheffield Shield.

Webster made just six as Tasmania, chasing 335 runs to win, were bowled out for 210 late on day four at Melbourne's Junction Oval on Friday.

Victoria remain unbeaten with three wins from as many games, and paceman Fergus O'Neill enhanced his prospects of a national call-up with a haul of 4-54.

Webster entered the game with heat on his Australian place ahead of national selectors naming their squad for the first Test against England.

His limited returns with the bat followed taking 1-26 from 12 overs in Victoria's first innings, and 0-28 from 11 overs in their second dig, which included several overs of off-spin due to workload restrictions on his seamers in his comeback from an ankle injury.

Before Friday's play, both teams observed a minute's silence for Victorian teen cricketer Ben Austin, who died after being struck by a ball while batting in the nets this week.

Tasmania resumed on 1-28 after losing another Ashes hopeful, Jake Weatherald, for 12 late on Thursday.

And his opening partner Caleb Jewell was the first batter dismissed on Friday, bowled by a big seaming delivery from O'Neill for 21.

Tim Ward and Brad Hope put on 48 for the third wicket, but their union ended with the score on 107.

Ward, who made a polished 52, was run out in a horrible mix-up he advanced for a single as non-striker while Hope stood still after fending a short ball.

Ward was almost three-quarters down the pitch when he slipped while trying to turn after played was earlier suspended due to rain, and was still on his haunches when run out.

The Victorians struck again just four runs later when veteran Jordan Silk was bowled for a duck when shouldering arms to a Will Sutherland (1-40) inswinger.

And Webster departed just 14 runs later when caught from the bowling of Mitchell Perry (2-38), slashing at a wide ball and being caught at deep backward point.

Jake Doran (23) and Nikhil Chaudhary (25) offered some resistance, before Victoria secured victory inside the final hour when Perry claimed the final wicket of Riley Meredith.

Victoria have opened up a seven-point gap at the top of the standings as the only team to win all three of their matches.

