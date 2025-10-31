Shield watch: Green gets time in middle as O'Neill enhances claim

Cameron Green and Sam Konstas both made 41 as Beau Webster missed out again in the second innings

Cameron Green has spent some valuable time in the middle ahead of the Ashes but failed to kick on for Western Australia as incumbent Test allrounder Beau Webster missed out again in Tasmania's loss to Victoria.

Sam Konstas (41) also threw away a promising start in his final knock before Australia announces their squad for the Ashes opener and was the only wicket to fall in the NSW second innings.

Konstas was cautious early before opening his shoulders late in their high scoring draw with Queensland, hitting five boundaries and a towering six over long off from the leg-spin of Mitch Swepson.

But he skied his next lofted off drive trying to clear the rope again after advancing at Bulls debutant Sam Skelly and was caught five overs before the stumps were called with NSW 1-79.

Green (41 from 108 balls) was also watchful early following his first innings duck, but played exquisitely off the back foot through the off-side as he batted his state towards safety on the final day of their drawn Sheffield Shield clash with South Australia at the WACA Ground.

The 26-year-old struck seven boundaries in a crucial red-ball tune-up three weeks out from the first Test against England and can perhaps count himself a touch unlucky not to have added more after being adjudged caught behind off Liam Scott (3-26).

Green was beaten outside off stump by a ball that seamed away, and SA wicketkeeper Harry Nielsen barely raised his glove after taking the ball, but the bowler Scott's enthusiastic appeal was enough to convince the umpire the ball had brushed the West Australian's edge on the way through.

Test hopeful Brendan Doggett (1-38) earlier bowled Sam Whiteman for a duck with a beautiful inswinger that clattered into the top of off stump after the WA captain shouldered arms.

Fellow opener Cameron Bancroft backed up his century in the first innings with 58 in the second, while allrounder Cooper Connolly (51 not out) also added a half-century in his first Shield match of the season.

But Webster couldn't get going in Melbourne, dismissed for six top edging a short and wide delivery from Mitch Perry to deep backward point.

It followed his 11 runs and 1-26 from 12 overs in the first innings in his comeback from an ankle injury, while he bowled 11 overs for 0-28 in the second dig, including several overs of his off-spin due to workload restrictions on his seamers.

Fergus O'Neill (4-54 from 25 overs) further enhanced his claim for higher honours with a series of unplayable deliveries in a sensational four-wicket haul that delivered top-placed Victoria a third straight win to start the season.

01:18 Play video O'Neill's sensational four wickets lifts Victoria to final day triumph

Perry (5-58 and 2-38) wrapped up the 144-run win late on the final day by clean bowling Riley Meredith.

Test spinner Nathan Lyon (2-120 off 36 overs) picked up the last two wickets in Queensland's 8(dec)-347 as their lower order chased quick runs to try and maximise their batting bonus points before the 100-over mark of their first innings.

Jack Clayton (113) made the most of the good batting conditions at the Gabba to post his sixth first-class ton, while former NSW allrounder Hayden Kerr capped a fine Shield debut for Queensland with 57no to go with his two wickets in the first innings.

While Usman Khawaja fell short of his first century of the season the previous day, he found full flight with several crisply struck pull shots and cover drives in his 87 from 127 balls with 12 boundaries.

While he couldn't match Steve Smith's first-innings century, Khawaja's form to start the summer will no doubt please national selectors as the Ashes near with his 87 following scores of 69 and 46 in Queensland's first two Shield games.

02:35 Play video Khawaja misses ton but finds full flight as Ashes near

Former Test openers Nathan McSweeney (103) and Marcus Harris (101no) saved their best for late in the selection race with their first centuries of the season on day three, which followed WA opener Cameron Bancroft's 122 on day two.

"There's always speculation around this time, it's not the first time I've ever been through this," Harris, who batted at No.6 in the second innings due to back soreness, said on Thursday evening.

"You always want to start the season well and I feel like I batted well in Adelaide (round one).

02:22 Play video Harris posts unbeaten ton to strengthen Vics' victory push

"I feel like I've been batting well since the grade final last season so I knew if I could stick it out there for long enough, I'd hopefully get a score."

While Harris posted his 33rd first-class century, Victoria young gun Campbell Kellaway's superb 147 in their 195-run fifth-wicket partnership was a timely reminder that will keep him on the national radar, if not for the Ashes, then in seasons to come.

It was Kellaway's third century as an opener in the past year with the 22-year-old now averaging 46 with the bat since moving to the top of the order halfway through last season compared to 30 in the middle order.

04:05 Play video Kellaway camps at Junction for a big ton

"I think my game is pretty well set up to play against the new ball and I like to try and bat for a long period of time, so I like having that role of being the guy to try and (be the) anchor for the side," Kellaway said on Thursday evening.

"If you get in on these trickier wickets we're playing on at the moment, you've got to cash in.

"So if I get a start, I'm trying to make the most of it."

