Head released to play star-laden Shield round

Every member of Australia's first Ashes Test squad could be featuring in the upcoming Sheffield Shield round after Travis Head was released from Australia's T20I squad.

Head will miss the final two matches of the BKT Tyres series against India, insteading join the likes of Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood in turning out for his state in the fourth round of Shield games beginning next Monday.

It is believed selectors left the decision on whether to play in the Shield or the final two T20Is against India to Head himself. The left-hander played one early round of Sheffield Shield leading into last summer's Border-Gavaskar Trophy series and finished as its leading run scorer.

But the 31-year-old elected to play alongside Alex Carey for South Australia against Tasmania in Hobart from November 10. Head is the third member of Australia's T20 squad to prioritise preparation for the five-Test campaign against England.

Hazlewood and Sean Abbott are the others, having both faced India over the course of the first three matches of the T20 series. The pair will now turn out for New South Wales in a star-studded clash with Victoria at the SCG.

That game is also set to see Smith, Starc and Nathan Lyon play for the hosts, with the Vics' bowling attack to be spearheaded by Scott Boland.

Cameron Green meanwhile is expected to return to the bowling crease in Western Australia's clash with Queensland at the WACA Ground after his return with the ball from back surgery was stunted by side soreness suffered before last month's ODIs against India.

While the first Test squad is expected to be named in the days before the Shield round begins, the domestic matches could still sway the final balance of the XI selectors pick to play at Perth Stadium on November 21.

Incumbent Test allrounder Beau Webster, who has conceded his spot could be up for grabs, will have the chance to perform against reigning champions SA. Runs against the attack led by Brendan Doggett (the speedster tipped to be a fast-bowling back-up to start the Ashes) or the wickets of Head and Carey will not hurt his cause.

Even if not picked in the first Test squad, a player like Webster's Tigers teammate Jake Weatherald will also be eager to advance his case given the potential for mid-series squad changes to be made.

Likewise for Matthew Renshaw and Marnus Labuschagne in their trip to Perth for their clash with WA, which starts a day later than the other two matches, on November 11.

Tanveer Sangha has meanwhile has also been released from Australia's T20I squad as well. He will play for New South Wales in today's One-Day Cup match against the Labuschagne-captained Queensland at Sydney's Cricket Central.

Sangha is expected to then re-join the Australian white-ball group in the Gold Coast before the fourth T20I on Thursday.

Adam Zampa, who is at his home near Byron Bay as he awaits the birth of his second child, could also train with the side while they are nearby. There is an outside chance the leg-spinner could feature in either of the series' final two games in Queensland.

Meanwhile, India have released Kuldeep Yadav from their T20 squad touring Australia to return home and play for India A in a four-day match against South Africa A that begins Thursday.

The fifth T20I is in Brisbane on Saturday.

Sheffield Shield Round 4

NSW v Victoria: November 10-13, SCG, 10:30am AEDT

Tasmania v South Australia: November 10-13, Bellerive Oval, 10:30am AEDT

Western Australia v Queensland: November 11-14, WACA Ground, 1:30pm AEDT

