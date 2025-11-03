Renegades recruit English duo for WBBL title defence

Having lost West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews to a shoulder injury, Melbourne Renegades have added not one, but two new international additions to their WBBL|11 squad

Reigning champions Melbourne Renegades have signed English duo Davina Perrin and Issy Wong ahead of Sunday's Weber WBBL|11 season opener against Brisbane Heat.

Nineteen-year-old Perrin has been rewarded with her first WBBL contract, while Wong is back in the Big Bash for the first time since playing 13 matches with Sydney Thunder in WBBL|07.

Melbourne Renegades WBBL|11 squad: Charis Bekker (W|11), Alice Capsey (W|11), Sarah Coyte (W|11), Emma de Broughe (W|11), Deandra Dottin (W|11), Nicole Faltum (W|12), Tess Flintoff (W|12), Milly Illingworth (W|11), Sara Kennedy (W|11), Sophie Molineux (W|12), Davina Perrin (W|11), Naomi Stalenberg (W|11), Georgia Wareham (W|12), Courtney Webb (W|12), Issy Wong (W|11)

Perrin, a powerful top-order player, has already made an impact on English cricket both in The Hundred and on an international stage.

Named as a member of the ICC's 2025 Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup team of the tournament in February, Perrin finished the competition as the second-highest run-scorer with 176 in five matches.

Perrin had previously made history as a 15-year-old by becoming the youngest player selected in The Hundred draft by Northern Superchargers in 2022.

Three years on and the Superchargers' faith was vindicated when she slammed the fastest ever century (42 balls) in the women's Hundred in this year's Eliminator final win over London Spirit.

Set to make her Big Bash debut in WBBL|11, Perrin said she was excited to take on the challenge of playing in Australia and making her mark down under.

"I'm buzzing to be joining the Renegades and to experience the WBBL for the first time," said Perrin.

"It's a competition I've watched for years, the standard is incredible and it's the kind of environment you want to test yourself in as a young player.

"I love the energy and the identity the Renegades play with, so to be part of that environment is really exciting. I can't wait to get to Melbourne, meet everyone and hopefully make an impact for the team."

Joining Perrin at the Renegades, pace bowler Issy Wong said she was thrilled to be back in the Big Bash for the first time since 2021.

"I'm so pumped to be heading back to the Big Bash and pulling on the Renegades colours," said Wong.

"The WBBL has always been one of the best comps in the world. I've always loved the challenge of playing in Australia and I'm really looking forward to getting started."

Wong made her international debut in all three formats in 2022, before taking the Women's Premier League's first hat-trick for the Mumbai Indians in 2023.

Making the move from Birmingham Phoenix to London Spirit for this year's Hundred competition, Wong took eight wickets to help her side reach the playoffs before they were bundled out by Perrin's record-breaking knock.

Renegades general manager James Rosengarten said Wong added depth to their pace bowling stocks that will be without Tayla Vlaeminck for a fourth consecutive WBBL season.

"Issy offers genuine pace and a competitive edge that few can match," said Rosengarten.

"She's shown her quality on the international stage and will add another dimension to our attack this season."

Having previously lost West Indies captain Hayley Matthews just hours before the WBBL|11 Draft, the Renegades have decided to add two more internationals to their WBBL|11 squad, with Perrin and Wong joining the previously drafted Alice Capsey and Deandra Dottin.

Under WBBL rules, clubs can field a maximum of three overseas players in any match, meaning the Renegades will not be able to play all of their internationals in the same fixture.