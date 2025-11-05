Short outlines clear pathway to next T20 World Cup

Allrounder has his sights set on improving his game against spin to help push his case for next year's T20 World Cup

Australia allrounder Matt Short prefers opening the batting, but has revealed his best chance of playing at next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka is in the middle and lower order.

The 29-year-old toured the West Indies as a reserve at the last T20 World Cup in 2024 where Australia failed to make it out of the Super Eight stage.

The current T20 series against India, which concludes in Queensland with matches on the Gold Coast and at the Gabba, has a lot riding on it for Short.

His best innings for Australia, including a dynamic 66 off 30 deliveries against South Africa in 2023, have come as an opener. However, Short, who played his first two matches of the current series at No.7, has been given a clear picture of his path to T20 World Cup inclusion by the side's brains trust.

"Personally, I think I am suited to the top of the order," Short said.

"But having conversations with selectors and coaching staff (and) looking forward to that T20 World Cup, I know that our top four or five is going to be pretty locked in.

"If I was to make the XI in the World Cup, I think my best chances are in the middle or lower order. We are probably using this series to see guys in different positions and looking ahead to that World Cup.

"(To play at the World Cup) would be massive. I missed out on the one in the West Indies where I was a travelling reserve, but I love playing cricket for Australia no matter if in the World Cup or series like this.

"I am happy taking what I am getting, whether that is in the top order or through the middle."

Short attempts a ramp during his 26no in the third T20 in Hobart // Getty

The Adelaide Strikers captain confirmed himself as a cricketer of absolute class when he was crowned player of the tournament in BBL|12 and BBL|13, where his powerful batting and crafty off-spin stole the show.

That high level of consistency was the stepping stone for Short to gain selection in both the Australian T20 and ODI sides, where he debuted in 2023.

While Short enjoys the ball coming on to the bat, he has set himself a goal of upping the ante when facing spinners.

03:11 Play video 'Don't bowl there Mitchy!' Short rates his Adelaide Oval sixes

"There's always ways to improve. Looking at the World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, it is probably my game against spin that needs a little bit of work," he said.

"Especially when you look at our squad and the power hitters we have got through the middle like Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis ... guys that have had that experience in India before and have that real power game against spin.

"It is obviously a challenge, and playing for Australia is not easy, so we will have to wait and see."

Australia v India T20Is 2025

October 29: No result

October 31: Australia won by four wickets

November 2: India won by five wickets

November 6: Fourth T20I v India, Gold Coast Stadium, Gold Coast, 7:15pm AEDT

November 8: Fifth T20I v India, The Gabba, Brisbane, 7:15pm AEDT

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott (games 1-3), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman (games 3-5), Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis (games 4-5), Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood (games 1-2), Ben McDermott (standby player) Glenn Maxwell (games 3-5), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe (wk), Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Tanveer Sangha



India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar