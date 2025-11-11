Ashes prospect declares his readiness for top level call-up

Fast bowler lauds mentor Ryan Harris for his role in preparing him for a potential international debut this summer

South Australia paceman Brendan Doggett has declared he is ready to perform at Test level should he get the call up during the Ashes this summer.

The 31-year-old helped himself to another bag of wickets for South Australia, this time a haul of 5-66 against Tasmania at Bellerive Oval, to take his season tally to 12 in the space of just three Sheffield Shield innings.

Though he believes he is ready to make the leap from the domestic scene to the international stage, Doggett deferred to Scott Boland as the player most likely to replace Pat Cummins for the first Test in Perth.

“It’s safe to say I’ll be on standby,” Doggett admitted.

“Scotty has been one of the stiffest players in Test cricket in the last few years, so he thoroughly deserves to take that spot and every time he’s played for Australia he has performed.

“I’m going there expecting to be on standby, but if opportunity does arise, then I feel like I’m ready.”

Doggett has been pressing his case for higher honours for some time now, averaging 19.62 across all First Class matches in 2025, and just 16.82 in six Shield matches this year.

With his name being bandied around selection chatter, he has sought the counsel of South Australia coach Ryan Harris, himself a fellow late-blooming fast bowler, to navigate life on the edge of an Ashes squad.

“It has been a bit different for me. I’ve not had this much attention around my bowling,” Doggett explained.

“Ryno’s been really helpful for me with that, coaching me through that off-field stuff that has been happening.

“He has been really good at keeping my attention on what I can control, playing for South Australia, and if that does come up, like I said, I feel like I’m ready, he thinks I’m ready, so that’s where the confidence is probably coming from.”

Doggett’s work with the ball on the opening day put South Australia well on top, restricting Tasmania to 209, before the Tigers’ bowlers shifted the momentum late in the afternoon.

“It’s a beautiful place to bowl,” Doggett said.

“It was nipping massively this morning, probably too much, to be honest.

“Once it settled down I thought Silky (Jordan Silk) batted really well. He left the ball really well to me and made me come to him a little bit more. I think his innings was… a crucial one on this wicket.

“The game is definitely in the balance now. We’ve lost a few wickets late today and are still a few behind, so tomorrow is going to be really interesting.”

South Australia were 3-88 at the close, with Henry Hunt (34 not out) and Alex Carey (25 not out) still at the crease for when play resumes on Tuesday morning

2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes

First Test: November 21-25, Perth Stadium, 1.30pm AEDT

Second Test: December 4-8, The Gabba, Brisbane (D/N), 3.30pm AEDT

Third Test: December 17-21: Adelaide Oval, 11am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10.30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10.30am AEDT

Australia squad: (First Test only): Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue, Mark Wood