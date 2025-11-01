Coach bullish on Doggett's Test prospects after timely comeback

SA quick on the cusp Ashes call up after taking seven wickets in first Sheffield Shield appearance of the season

Brendan Doggett is "definitely ready" for Test cricket according to his state coach Ryan Harris after the South Australian paceman made a stunning return from injury with a six-wicket haul against WA.

Importantly, Harris said Doggett had pulled up well from his first Sheffield Shield outing of the season as he emerged from round three in the box seat to claim the back-up pace-bowling role for Australia with Pat Cummins already ruled out of this month's Ashes opener.

Doggett wasted little time in pushing his case for a Test call up with a magnificent 6-48 from 21.2 overs in Western Australia's first innings after sitting out the opening two rounds with a hamstring injury.

01:17 Play video Doggett delivers with six-for in delightful comeback

It was the right-armer's third straight five-wicket haul or better for SA in as many innings after claiming 6-31 and 5-109 in last season's Shield final triumph.

That player-of-the-final performance saw the 31-year-old named as a travelling reserve for Australia's World Test Championship final loss in June, but he missed the subsequent three-Test tour of the West Indies with a hip complaint.

Doggett had also spent time with the Test squad during last summer's Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India.

His first up Shield performance no doubt has him on the cusp of another call up with Australia captain Cummins to miss the first Test against England as he continues his recovery from lumbar back stress.

After Scott Boland, who is almost certain to take Cummins' spot in Perth, Doggett and Sean Abbott appear to be the next in line, with the New South Welshman having replaced Doggett when he was sidelined for the Caribbean tour.

Doggett, who added a seventh wicket for the match in WA's second innings when opener Sam Whiteman shouldered arms to a sharp inswinger and was bowled, said dealing with the Ashes speculation had been a new experience.

"It's a bit different for me," he said at stumps on day two of their clash with WA, which fizzled out to a draw on Friday.

"There has been a little bit of noise but I'm trying not to think about it.

"I just want to keep playing for South Australia and keep putting good performances together – that's all I can control at the moment.

"I had that little hamstring injury which kept me out of the first two Shield games, so I was keen to come back and really put on a good performance and bowl solidly.

"I'm really pleased with how it's panned out and the body is going well."

However, former Test quick Harris was more than willing to pump up his paceman's prospects with national selectors poised to announce Australia's squad for the first Test in the coming days.

"I think he'd be pretty close," Harris said post-match.

"It's just nice to see him come out and bowl like he did – he bowed quick (and) his body pulled up alright, which is good.

"But timely to get six wickets, especially with that announcement coming up in the next few days.

"He's got a bit of pace and it's going to be a bit of a pace-off in this Ashes – England are bringing some serious pace.

03:01 Play video Phenomenal Doggett sets new Sheffield Shield final benchmark

"So he'll fit in nicely … and if he gets the opportunity, he'll be definitely ready for it."

Meanwhile, WA coach Adam Voges is set to have Cameron Green available as an allrounder for their round four encounter with Queensland at the WACA Ground beginning November 11.

Green's bowling was kept on ice against SA in his return from side soreness, but the 26-year-old has been bowling at high intensity at training as he builds towards November 21's Ashes opener.

Green has only bowled four overs at match intensity (in WA's first Shield game of the season) since his back operation last year but remains optimistic of playing as a fully-fledged allrounder against England.

"From what we've seen in the nets, he's hitting intensity and my hope is that he'll be able to play as an allrounder next game," Voges said.

"The build is still towards that first Test match. He's working towards being an allrounder for us next week and then hopefully fit and available for the first Test."

Green also bounced back from his first-innings duck to score 41 on day four in a valuable red-ball tune-up three weeks out from the first Test.

Green bats against South Australia in round three // Getty

"I'm sure he and we would have liked him to be out there for a bit longer but he's still building nicely," Voges added.

Test-capped quick Jhye Richardson has also returned to competitive cricket for the first time since shoulder surgery last January, sending down eight overs (0-30) for club side Fremantle on Saturday in a one-day match.

But Voges said Richardson wouldn't be considered for WA's next Shield game.

"He'll play a couple of weeks of Premier Cricket just to get some overs under his belt and then what that build looks like for him, we're not entirely sure," he said.

"But it's a big milestone for him to get out there and play for Fremantle this weekend."

Sheffield Shield 2025-26 standings