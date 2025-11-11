Smith in form but NSW struggling against Victoria

Steve Smith has again shown he's in fine touch ahead of the Ashes, but his half century couldn't stop NSW conceding a 254-run first-innings deficit to Victoria

Steve Smith has clearly found his hands ahead of the Ashes, but even his half century couldn't stop a star-studded NSW falling well behind Victoria at the SCG.

Smith was the only Blues batter to pass 20 on Tuesday as a Sam Elliott five-wicket haul had NSW all out for 128 in Sydney, well short of Victoria's first-innings of 382.

The visitors than opted not to enforce the follow on and went to stumps on day two at 2-56, with a massive lead of 308.

NSW are fielding a bowling attack of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon for this match, with Starc and Lyon both taking four wickets in the first innings.

But there is a gulf in the batting with Peter Handscomb's century on day one putting Victoria well on top.

Smith looked in great touch ahead of the first Test against England in Perth next Friday.

After scoring a century against Queensland in his first match of the summer against Queensland late last month, Smith was almost as good for his 57 on Tuesday.

Seven of the right-hander's 10 boundaries came through glorious drives, punching anything full back past the bowler with Will Sutherland copping the brunt of it.

Smith enjoyed a lengthy holiday in New York in the lead up to this summer and did not pick up a bat for close to six weeks.

The 36-year-old often talks about finding his hands and on return to Australia insisted he only needed a few hits to find his best again.

He has proven exactly that over the past fortnight.

But while Smith barely looked troubled until he became the second last man to fall on 57, it was like the rest of NSW were batting on a different pitch.

Sam Konstas showed patience and faced 59 balls for his 12, before he was dismissed by Scott Boland for a sixth time when one seamed back into off stump.

Elliott also inspired a collapse of 6-27, when he had Josh Phillippe and Jack Edwards both caught in the slips and Sean Abbott at point.

Smith skied the right-armer to mid on trying to pull him before Elliott claimed his first five-wicket haul when he bowled Hazlewood to finish with 5-26.

