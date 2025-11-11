Aussies to face a different version of Joe Root this summer

England batting coach Marcus Trescothick not concerned over his side's Ashes preparation and forecasts a change in fortunes on Australian soil for a champion batter

Marcus Trescothick has warned Australia they will face a different Joe Root this Ashes, with England's batting coach also confident the conditions will suit his side.

Root will begin this summer's Ashes as the world's No.1-ranked batter, and one of just five players in England's squad to have played a Test in Australia before.

But the 34-year-old's troubles in Australia, with the former England captain yet to win a Test or score a century in 14 matches in the country, have put him under pressure.

Root arrived in Perth this week to headlines of "Average Joe", labelling him a "dud" and "pretender" on the front page of the West Australian paper.

But Trescothick was adamant past tours meant very little, given Root has averaged 58 since England adopted an attacking approach under Brendon McCullum.

"The way he's gone in the last couple of years will probably explain he's comfortable with what he's trying to do, how he's playing his game," the former England opener said.

"His game has gone to the next level and hence the reason where he is in the rankings.

"You would be very surprised if he doesn't carry on in that same sort of vein with the style of play and the type of player he is."

02:27 Play video Root leads fightback but can't crack ton

Trescothick was given an early barrage himself by Perth media on Tuesday, dead-batting a question on if the Barmy Army were hypocritical for targeting Steve Smith given England's use of mints to alter the ball during the 2005 Ashes.

There has also been friendly fire from England greats ahead of this summer.

Ian Botham and Michael Vaughan have both questioned England's preparations, with a three-day intra-squad game at Lilac Hill the tourists' only warm-up.

There are concerns Lilac Hill will offer nowhere near the same pace and bounce as Optus Stadium next Friday, while England's players haven't played any red-ball cricket since early August.

"We're very happy with what we're getting," Trescothick said.

"We've had facilities here with the nets out in the middle, and we've got the preparation game here as well.

"We'll have three days of prep at Optus just to get used to pitches as we go along with that."

"With the volume of cricket that is played, you don't have the time for playing two or three first-class games like you've done in the past."

England have not won a Test in Australia since 2010-11, with the bounce in Australian pitches often a problem.

But Trescothick believed it could play into the tourists' hands this summer, even if wickets were greener and more lively.

"The pitches have generally evolved a bit in Australia, but you still expect them to be quick and bouncy," Trescothick said.

"Playing on bouncy pitches where the ball comes onto the bat nicely ... suits our style of play."

2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes

First Test: November 21-25, Perth Stadium, 1.30pm AEDT

Second Test: December 4-8, The Gabba, Brisbane (D/N), 3.30pm AEDT

Third Test: December 17-21: Adelaide Oval, 11am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10.30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10.30am AEDT

Australia squad: (First Test only): Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue, Mark Wood