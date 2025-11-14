World Cup pain can make Aussies even better: Mott

Former Aussie coach sees positive sides for the national side as they begin to plot their path to redemption and the 2026 T20 World Cup

Australia's shock World Cup semi-final exit is not cause for panic, former coach Matthew Mott says, believing the disappointment could instead spur the national team to greater heights.

Australia's loss to India meant they have failed to make the final of consecutive ICC events for the first time since 2009, having been also knocked out at the same stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup by South Africa.

It also means they are without both the T20 and ODI World Cup trophies for the first time since 2017.

This Big Bash season looms as a critical one for Australia, who now have just six months to plot how they will win back the T20 World Cup at next year's tournament in the United Kingdom.

And it will not be easy. Australia are placed in the same group as India and South Africa – the teams who have beaten them in the past two ICC event semi-finals – while hosts England and reigning champions New Zealand also loom as major threats.

No Australian women's team has missed the final of three consecutive senior global events, let alone come home empty handed.

Following the 2017 World Cup semi-final defeat, it was Mott who oversaw Australia's rejuvenation, with the disappointment of that tournament sparking an overhaul of the team's culture and approach that ultimately led to a golden run of success at global events from 2018-2023.

However, he does not see the same need for change in the current Australian side.

"It's certainly no cause for panic stations ... having watched from a distance, I think that the team's as strong as it's ever been," Mott, who took over as Sydney Sixers head coach ahead of WBBL|11, told reporters in Sydney this week.

"It's up to outsiders to debate about the gap (between Australia and the rest of the world), but I still look at that Australian team and feel like it's the best team in the world.

"I think it's the most balanced, it's got the most amount of match-winners.

"I think they're not far off what they need to be. It's going to hurt, but as we found in 2017 sometimes those things happen for a reason and can motivate you and kick you to even higher levels.

"Hopefully that's the case. I'm sure Shelley Nitschke, who's an outstanding coach, will get them back on track.

"It's exciting to where to see where that team can go, because it's chock full of amazing players."

Throughout his time as Australian coach, Mott insisted India were the 'sleeping giants' of the women's game.

That premonition finally came to bare in Navi Mumbai 10 days ago when Harmanpreet Kaur led her team to victory over South Africa, to claim India's first senior women's title.

"It's an amazing thing in World Cups, sometimes the best team doesn't win – and I'm not taking anything away from India, but Australia had a slightly off day … they put a good score out there, but India showed a lot of class to hunt it down," Mott said.

"I still think Australia's the best team in the world, and I'm not on my own there, but what (India winning) has done is lit the fire.

"We've all been waiting for India to come through … from a world cricket point of view, it's a huge shot in the arm.

"I think as disappointing as it is (for Australia) I think that the game itself will be better for it.

"You've got a number of teams now that can really contest for the World Cup.

"South Africa have really emerged in the last couple of years as well (and) England will be better for the experience they've had (in India)."

Weber WBBL|11 Standings