Hazlewood out of Ashes opener, Doggett firms for debut

Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the opening Ashes Test in Perth after a second set of scans confirmed a right hamstring injury.

Brendan Doggett is firming for a Test debut after Australia's injury woes deepened on Saturday with Hazlewood joining fellow Test squad member Sean Abbott and captain Pat Cummins on the sidelines.

Michael Neser has been brought into the squad as cover after both Hazlewood and Abbott suffered hamstring injuries (Abbott hurt his left hamstring) during NSW's Sheffield Shield clash with Victoria at the MCG earlier this week.

While Abbott was ruled out following the first set of scans, Hazlewood was initially cleared of a muscle strain and was given an upbeat prognosis from the likes of Cummins and NSW captain Steve Smith.

However, follow-up imaging today confirmed the injury. "Early imaging can occasionally underestimate low-grade muscle injuries," Cricket Australia said in a release.

It is a major blow for Australia on a day when England released a more positive prognosis on their star fast bowler Mark Wood, who has been cleared of his own left hamstring strain.

Neither Hazlewood nor Abbott will travel to Perth with the Australia squad for the first match in the five-Test NRMA Insurance series, though Cummins will.

Neser has played two Test matches, making his debut against England at Adelaide Oval in 2021, but Doggett shapes as the most likely inclusion for the series opener on the bouncy Perth Stadium pitch.

Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland are the other Test seamers in the Aussie squad along with spinner Nathan Lyon.

Cameron Green's bowling could now be even more important in his home Test having recently ramped up his workloads for Western Australia after undergoing back surgery last year.

03:14 Play video Every ball of Cameron Green's first spell on return

Hazlewood's injury may also see selectors reconsider the merits of both Green and incumbent allrounder Beau Webster playing in the same XI, which would likely see Marnus Labuschagne open the batting.

But the potential of the hosts fielding two debutants at Perth has risen sharply with uncapped opener Jake Weatherald also in the squad.

Doggett has elevated himself above the rest of the Sheffield Shield bowlers with his fast out-swingers in recent times, taking 46 wickets at 21.47 in his last 11 matches.

He helped South Australia, coached by former Test quick Ryan Harris, to last summer's title, taking 11 wickets in the final against Queensland.

"It has been a bit different for me. I’ve not had this much attention around my bowling," Doggett said this week.

"Ryno's been really helpful for me with that, coaching me through that off-field stuff that has been happening.

"He has been really good at keeping my attention on what I can control, playing for South Australia, and if that does come up, like I said, I feel like I’m ready, he thinks I’m ready, so that’s where the confidence is probably coming from."

2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes

First Test: November 21-25, Perth Stadium, 1:20pm AEDT

Second Test: December 4-8, The Gabba, Brisbane (D/N), 3pm AEDT

Third Test: December 17-21: Adelaide Oval, 10:30am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10:30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10:30am AEDT

Australia squad: (First Test only): Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue, Mark Wood