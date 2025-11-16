InMobi
Scorecard
Renegades keep season humming with Melbourne Derby triumph

Murray Wenzel (AAP)
Murray Wenzel (AAP)

Former Star Tess Flintoff hit the winning runs against her old side as the Melbourne Renegades proved too good for their cross-town rivals

Melbourne Stars v Melbourne Renegades | WBBL

Tess Flintoff's clutch, late hitting cut the tension as the Renegades toppled the Stars in the WBBL's Melbourne derby.

Chasing 142 for victory at CitiPower Centre, the allrounder (17 off nine) held her nerve with a six, four and four off Annabel Sutherland's penultimate over to clinch the win with four wickets and seven balls to spare.

The Stars had given themselves every chance with some tight bowling after Courtney Webb (37) and Sophie Molineux (32) had put defending champions the Renegades on track.

Needing a-run-a-ball in the final four overs, both Deandra Dottin and Georgia Wareham holed out to heap the pressure on the lower order.

But, needing 12 off 10 balls, Flintoff was up to the task against her former club. First she split two leg-side fielders with a swipe that hit the rope before hammering a back-foot drive over cover to level the scores.

Victory came courtesy of a sweetly-timed drive over mid-off to put the Renegades (3-1) into second behind the unbeaten Hobart (3-0).

Devine supreme as Scorchers sizzle Strikers

Earlier, Meg Lanning (three) recorded a rare failure, leaving Sutherland (29) and Marizanne Kapp (22) to pilot the Stars' innings before Kim Garth's (29 off 19) late hitting.

Dottin (3-20 off three overs) took the last three wickets.

Weber WBBL|11 Standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Ties
T
No results
N/R
Net Run Rate
NRR
Deductions
Ded.
Total points
PTS
1 Hobart Hurricanes Women Hobart Hurricanes Women HUR 3 3 0 0 0 1.036 0 6
2 Melbourne Renegades Women Melbourne Renegades Women REN 4 3 1 0 0 0.23 0 6
3 Sydney Sixers Women Sydney Sixers Women SIX 3 2 1 0 0 0.981 0 4
4 Perth Scorchers Women Perth Scorchers Women SCO 4 2 2 0 0 -0.745 0 4
5 Adelaide Strikers Women Adelaide Strikers Women STR 3 1 1 0 1 0.323 0 3
6 Melbourne Stars Women Melbourne Stars Women STA 3 1 1 0 1 0.092 0 3
7 Sydney Thunder Women Sydney Thunder Women THU 3 0 3 0 0 -0.787 0 0
8 Brisbane Heat Women Brisbane Heat Women HEA 3 0 3 0 0 -1.115 0 0

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

T: Ties

N/R: No results

NRR: Net Run Rate

Ded.: Deductions

PTS: Total points

