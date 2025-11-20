McKenna relishes learning from the best in new Stars role

When it comes to mentors, they don't come much better than Meg Lanning

Rhys McKenna is soaking up the chance to learn from the best in the business in her new role at the top of the order for Melbourne Stars.

The 21-year-old allrounder, who has batted in the middle-to-lower order in previous Big Bash seasons, has been handed the responsibility of opening the batting alongside former Australia captain Meg Lanning in WBBL|11.

The new partnership was trialled during the T20 Spring Challenge, with the Stars looking to lock in a consistent pair after using six different openers during WBBL|10.

While McKenna has yet to go big in WBBL|11, she top-scored with a run-a-ball 32 in the last weekend's Melbourne derby, and has shown glimpses of her powerful potential in previous tournaments including a 22-ball 52 at North Sydney Oval in 2024.

02:15 Play video Clean-hitting McKenna entertains with electric maiden WBBL fifty

The Victorian, who captained Australia at the 2023 Under-19 World Cup, had one shot at the top of the order last season, promoted after India batter Yastika Bhatia suffered a season-ending wrist injury.

Bhatia spent much of last season opening alongside Ines McKeon, while Lanning, Annabel Sutherland and Sophie Reid were also used at different points as the Stars were forced into changes due to either injury or form.

This year, Lanning has returned to her familiar role at the top – the same one she plays in other franchise competitions – after batting at first drop in 2024-25, and having one of the all-time greats to call upon for advice is a boon for McKenna.

"Meg's had a great start (to the season)," McKenna said.

"She's the best in the world for a reason, and to be playing alongside her - (I'm) pretty lucky, and opening the batting with her is a huge learning experience for me.

"She's really loving it as well, I hope.

"Meggy's full of tips. I'm not shy to ask questions, and she's been really good with the way I want to go about opening the batting."

McKenna's dual roles as a pace-bowling allrounder mean she is also regularly hitting up her fellow Stars quicks for tips – and with Marizanne Kapp, Sutherland and Kim Garth all close at hand, she could not ask for better players to call on.

"I love Marizanne Kapp, being one of the best T20 bowlers balls in the world, you'd be silly not to ask her a couple questions every now and then, whether she likes it or not," McKenna continued.

The Stars will look to upset Sydney Sixers at North Sydney Oval on Thursday night to keep themselves in touch with the top four following a mixed start to the season.

Their tournament opener against Adelaide Strikers was a washout, before they sealed a rain-affected win over Perth Scorchers, then fell short of the Renegades in the derby.

"We're pretty happy with the way we've started," McKenna said.

"Our vibe is pretty, calm and collected, I'd say.

"We're a pretty quiet group, but we like to operate the way we do, and I'm one to not look at the table too soon. We've only played three games."

Melbourne Stars squad v Sixers: Annabel Sutherland (c), Sophie Day, Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Georgia Prestwidge, Ella Hayward, Sophie Reid, Maisy Gibson, Dani Gibson, Kim Garth, Amy Jones, Marizanne Kapp, Sasha Moloney Sydney Sixers squad v Stars: Ashleigh Gardner (c), Caoimhe Bray, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Lauren Cheatle, Sophia Dunkley, Alyssa Healy, Elsa Hunter, Lauren Kua, Emma Manix-Geeves, Ellyse Perry, Courtney Sippel, Mady Villiers

