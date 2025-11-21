Thunder post lofty double ton to keep Heat winless

Sydney Thunder's huge total of 6-200 has secured their second consecutive win in the WBBL and put the winless Brisbane Heat's finals hopes in grave danger.

09:15 Play video Brisbane Heat v Sydney Thunder | WBBL11

Sydney Thunder opener Tahlia Wilson has secured her second consecutive player-of-the-match award to inspire a 41-run over the winless Brisbane Heat.

Wilson's 79 off just 51 deliveries was the foundation for the Thunder's 6-200 after being asked to bat by the hosts at Allan Border Field on Friday.

The Heat were never in the hunt, despite a swashbuckling innings by Nadine de Klerk (43 off 27 deliveries), and were bowled out for 159 in 19.1 overs.

Wilson's knock was just four runs short of her best ever total of 83 and followed on from her unbeaten 55 against Perth Scorchers two days earlier.

The 26-year-old drove the ball straight down the ground and through the off-side with precision and played an array of flicks through the leg-side, striking eight boundaries and clearing the rope twice.

Wilson said opening the innings suited the way she wanted to play after taking her game to a new level.

"I think being back at the top of the order has been a good thing for me," Wilson told AAP.

"I can go out there early, time the ball and get full value.

"I have expanded my game this year and I'm glad it is paying off.

"In pre-season, I worked on trying to hit down the ground a lot more. A lot of girls know I do like to hit it square, but adding that gives me that option to go straight down the ground, particularly in the power play."

Heather Knight (41 off 24) played a dynamic cameo to take the Thunder total beyond 200.

The Heat were without key batters Grace Harris (calf) and World Cup star Jemimah Rodrigues, who had to return to India for a previous commitment.

After 10 overs, the Thunder were 1-99, with the only joy for the Heat coming when their captain Jess Jonassen trapped her former Brisbane teammate Georgia Voll (21) in front attempting a reverse sweep.

A monster six! Annie O'Neil has absolutely smoked this one over the rope! 🚀 #WBBL11 pic.twitter.com/oqKTpkbZoI — Weber Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 21, 2025

Thunder skipper Phoebe Litchfield played an assortment of ramps and lofted off drives in her entertaining 31 off 19 balls, which included six boundaries.

It was an attempted ramp that brought Litchfield's downfall with Nicola Hancock rattling the stumps.

Former Heat master blaster Laura Harris had no joy against her old team, holing out for her second golden duck in a row. Harris managed to flip the script with a great diving catch to dismiss Jonassen, ultimately having the last laugh as the Thunder prevailed.

The Heat's WBBL campaign is on the rocks with no wins in four matches. Last year's finalists will need to win five of their remaining six games to have a chance of figuring in this year's finals series.

The Thunder, though, have found form with back-to-back wins after starting the season with three losses.

Weber WBBL|11 Standings