UK media responds to first Test chaos

The English newspapers and media outlets were in raptures after captain Ben Stokes spearheaded his team into a commanding position at stumps on the first day of the Ashes

Ben Stokes' virtuoso performance with the ball has the English media daring to dream after just one day of the 2025-26 Ashes series.

The UK newspapers and media outlets wasted no time in singing the praises of Stokes and his team after they reduced Australia to 9-123 in reply to England's 172 on a chaotic opening day in Perth.

"England's fastest ever attack has scrambled minds and even rattled Steve Smith", screamed The Telegraph, backed up by columnist and ex-England captain Michael Vaughan, who declared day one "the most exciting first day of an Ashes series I can remember".

The paper's chief sportswriter Oliver Brown ventured further.

"Ben Stokes' performance from the gods backed up his bravado," he wrote.

"A morning of pain gave way to an evening of rapture. And it was Stokes's generational talent that tipped the balance, not only repairing the damage of England's implosion with the bat but kindling genuine hopes of victory."

The Telegraph's chief cricket correspondent Nick Hoult delivered the line of the day, nodding to history as he mused "This time they (Australia) were running for cover as if England had summoned (Bodyline bowlers) Harold Larwood and Bill Voce from the history books."

The tourists' need for speed caught Lawrence Booth's eye, telling The Daily Mail "England have never had a bowling attack this lethal", while The Times' Simon Wilde noted the England attack's average speed, asserting the "hit job on Jimmy Anderson finally made sense".

As ever, the English media enjoyed peeping over the fence at their Australian counterparts, noting the licking of wounds Down Under after the batting line up's collapse.

08:03 Play video Australia v England | First Ashes Test | Day One

The Independent found particular joy in listing how Australia's major dailies responded to the mayhem.

"Australian newspapers savage Ashes hosts after England storm back to inflict '116-year low'," it bellowed.

Ben Stokes' heroics, Usman Khawaja's back spasms, batting "brain explosions" and the 'waste of Mitchell Starc's Ashes masterclass' were among the many talking points noted by the Australian outlets.

The oddity of the day is saved for The Daily Mirror, who picked up a conversation between England legend Alastair Cook and Australian hero Justin Langer during TNT Sport's broadcast.

00:57 Play video Stokes takes five to inspire stunning England fightback

As Stokes ran riot, Cook asked Langer about his reputation in Australia.

"I'd love to hear the Aussie point of view of 'Stokesy'," Cook said.

"He seems to deliver all the time against Australia. His first hundred was here in Perth in 13/14, what do the public and what do you guys think of him?"

"Easily the worst day of my cricket career, without question, was Leeds," was Langer's instant response, referring to Stokes' match-winning innings in the third Test of the 2019 series.

Langer, of course, was coach of the Australian team during that series.

'Alastair Cook forced into apology as England leave Australia reeling', screamed The Mirror of Cook and Langer's good-natured exchange.

It's safe to say the headline writers themselves may have been swept up in Ashes fever.

2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes

First Test: November 21-25, Perth Stadium, 1:20pm AEDT

Second Test: December 4-8, The Gabba, Brisbane (D/N), 3pm AEDT

Third Test: December 17-21: Adelaide Oval, 10:30am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10:30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10:30am AEDT

Australia squad (first Test only): Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue, Mark Wood