'Devastated' young gun to miss 'Gades BBL|15 season

NSW allrounder Will Salzmann has undergone surgery after tearing his hamstring while fielding in the Sheffield Shield

Melbourne Renegades have confirmed KFC BBL|15 recruit Will Salzmann will miss the entire season after hurting his hamstring in the Sheffield Shield.

Salzmann, the Blues' leading Shield batter so far this summer, was subbed out of their round four loss to Victoria early on day one when he tore his left hamstring while sliding to try and stop a boundary in the fourth over.

The 22-year-old rising star had surgery last Friday and looks set to be sidelined for an extended period.

"Devastated about this setback, but it all happens for a reason," Salzmann posted on Instagram.

"I feel even more grateful for this journey and wouldn't want to change it one bit … time to start the next chapter."

An uncapped member of Sydney Thunder's squad in BBL|13 and |14, Salzmann signed a one-year deal with the Renegades last month following a breakout start to the domestic season.

The right-hander top scored for NSW in both innings (43 and 72) on first-class debut in round one as well as innings of 65 and 31 not out in round three when elevated to open the batting alongside Sam Konstas.

Allrounder Salzmann also had ankle surgery during the off-season which had so far limited him to one over of his seamers this summer.

"It's a tough blow for Will, we were really excited by what Will was going to bring to the group," Renegades general manager James Rosengarten said.

"He'll recover quickly. We see a big BBL future for Will and we'll continue to work with him as much as possible."

Salzmann was a member of Australia's 2022 Under-19 World Cup team, topping the side's wickets tally for the tournament with 12 scalps in six games.

He made his 50-over debut for NSW later that year and in the following 2023-24 season, the skillful right-armer impressed with the white ball, taking 13 wickets in five One-Day Cup games, at a superb average of 14.76.

The Renegades will be able to sign another player to replace Salzmann for BBL|15, with the club to kick off their campaign against Brisbane Heat in Geelong on December 15.