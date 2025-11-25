NSW slammed for collapse as Tassie claim breakthrough win

A former NSW coach and star has taken the Blues to task for an unexpected day-four collapse to hand Tasmania a thumping Sheffield Shield win

Former Australia batters Sam Konstas and Kurtis Patterson have been dismissed cheaply in NSW's crushing innings and 58-run Sheffield Shield defeat to Tasmania.

In a match in which neither team was able to take all 10 wickets in the first innings, the Blues collapsed on day four to be all out for 174 in 92 overs at Cricket Central in Sydney.

After falling to 9-143, NSW captain Jack Edwards (38 off 137 balls) dug in with No.11 Liam Hatcher (8no off 79 balls) for 28 overs to frustrate the Tigers, before Riley Meredith (2-34) took the final wicket to finally sink the Blues.

Tasmania became the first team to secure an outright win in a Shield game at Cricket Central, with the previous four matches at the venue ending in draws.

Cruising at 2-102, NSW lost 8-41 in the next 25 overs to hand Tasmania their second win of the season.

After a breezy 43 on day one, Konstas struggled for his 19 in the second innings before being dismissed by Tigers veteran Jackson Bird (3-36).

Patterson made 80 in his first innings, but could only manage one run when batting again as Tasmania captain Jordan Silk pulled off a stunning catch in slips off Bird's bowling.

Jordan Silk takes an absolute SCREAMER. Game on at Cricket Central 👀#SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/rCQgzOinqz — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 25, 2025

That made Bird the fourth-highest wicket-taker in Shield history with 421, only behind legendary leg-spinner Clarrie Grimmett (513) and Queensland pair Michael Kasprowicz (441) and Andy Bichel (430).

After being dropped from Australia's Test team following a difficult tour of the Caribbean, Konstas is yet to recapture his best since going back to domestic cricket this season.

He will get another opportunity this weekend when he plays for the PM's XI against the England Lions in Canberra.

Patterson, who played the last of his two Tests in 2019, has experienced a mixed start to the season but scored a century against Queensland in November.

Three in the over for Gabe Bell! There's a bit of feeling in this one at Cricket Central #SheffieldShield #NSWvTAS pic.twitter.com/Po1g7anSmE — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 25, 2025

Former NSW coach Phil Jaques was scathing in his assessment of the Blues' last day collapse.

"The second innings there's been no fight, no plan and no effort," Jaques said in commentary, before the recovery from Edwards and Hatcher.

"That might sound harsh, but there's got to be some application. There's got to be some fight.

"It fell away badly in the field too."

Batting first, NSW made 9-391 declared, before Tasmania took full advantage of a good batting wicket to belt their way to 8-623 declared as Nikhil Chaudhary (163), Tim Ward (119) and Caleb Jewell (102) all made centuries.

