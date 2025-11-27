ICC hands down verdict on Perth pitch after rapid Ashes Test

The quickest Ashes Test in 137 years saw Australia take a 1-0 series lead inside two days, with 19 wickets falling on day one

The Perth Stadium pitch, where the first Ashes Test finished inside two days, has officially been rated as 'very good' by the International Cricket Council.

Under the ICC's four-tier rating system, 'very good' is the highest ranking possible, awarded to pitches with "good carry, limited seam movement, and consistent bounce early in the match, allowing for a balanced contest between batters and bowlers".

The opening NRMA Insurance Test saw 19 wickets fall on the opening day as England were bowled out for 172 with Mitchell Starc taking career-best figures of 7-58 before Australia's batters collapsed to be 9-121 at stumps.

Day two saw 13 wickets fall and 380 runs put on the board as England were bowled out for 164 before Travis Head's incredible 123 guided Australia to an eight-wicket win.

The entire Test match lasted just 847 deliveries, making it the quickest completed Ashes Test in 137 years since the days of four-ball overs.

Fewest deliveries for a completed Ashes Test

788 balls / 197 overs: Old Trafford 1888. England won by an innings and 21 runs

792 balls / 198 overs: Lord's 1888. Australia won by 61 runs

847 balls / 141.1 overs: Perth 2025. Australia won by eight wickets

Shortest Tests in Australia by deliveries

656 balls / 109.2 overs: v South Africa, MCG, 1932 (Aus won by innings and 72 runs)

847 balls / 141.1 overs: v England, Perth 2025. (Aus won by eight wickets)

866 balls / 144.2 overs v South Africa, Gabba, 2022 (Aus won by six wickets)

901 balls / 150.1 overs v West Indies, SCG, 2016 (rain affected draw)

911 balls / 151.5 overs v England, SCG 1895 (Australia won by an innings and 147 runs)

The rapid West Test drew raised eyebrows from the subcontinent where pitch conditions were in focus following India's home defeat inside three days to South Africa at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, where 17 wickets had fallen on day two.

That Test, which ended days before the Ashes opener, saw India bowled out for 93 chasing a fourth-innings target of 124 with Proteas off-spinner Simon Harmer taking eight wickets in the match.

Amid reports the Eden Gardens curator had not watered the surface for four days before the match, India head coach Gautam Gambhir defended the surface, saying: "This is exactly the pitch we were looking for. The curator was very, very helpful and supportive. This is exactly what we wanted and this is exactly what we got.

"It was not an unplayable wicket, there were no demons."

The ICC has not yet published its pitch and outfield ratings for that Test match.

Starc, who finished with match figures of 10-113 in Perth, said both teams' aggressive batting had played into bowlers' hands.

"We often sit here and say it's the wicket or it's the batting but I think both teams bowled really well," Starc said at the end of day one.

"We know how England want to take the approach of being aggressive, that creates opportunities and I thought we bowled quite well.

"There's obviously a nice covering of grass that the seam can sometimes grip into that grass. I think a really good day for both bowling groups."

England captain Ben Stokes, who was the pick of England's bowlers on day one with a five-wicket haul, said the wicket was "offering a lot to bowlers" but rewarded risk-taking.

"For me, in conditions like that, on wickets like that, that offer a lot to bowlers, when you are the one who's managed to get the time out in the middle, read the wicket and understand it … it's pretty obvious that the guys who managed to find success out there were the ones who really decided to take the game on, because there was a lot happening out there."

Australia captain Steve Smith, who hit the winning runs on the second evening, said Australian sides had learned the Perth Stadium pitch improved as the game went on.

"This wicket, it kind of gets better I think at the end of day two, it's probably at its best for the game late this evening … we saw similar last year as well," he said after the match.

That was a sentiment backed up by Marnus Labuschange, who scored a fourth-innings half-century in a 117-run partnership with Head, who said "the wicket got a little bit flatter" on the second day.

Australia coach Andrew McDonald said batting errors and excellent bowling was the cause of the rapid result rather than any demons in the pitch.

"There was a lot of error on day one from the batters, which the bowling units were able to pounce on," McDonald said on Monday.

"I think it was a nervous start for both teams, a lot of nervous energy and the errors crept in. Some of the decision-making, I think both batting units if they had the time again would take it back.

"There was some excellent bowling too."

Cricket Australia's chief of cricket James Allsopp said: "The match referee's 'very good' rating justifies our belief Perth Stadium produced a pitch that provided a fair balance between bat and ball.

"The dominance of some brilliant pace bowling from both sides and the frenetic nature of the contest meant the match lasted only two days.

"This was disappointing for fans holding tickets for days three and four, but we saw some incredible moments which captivated huge viewing audiences and will inspire even more kids to pick up a bat and ball this summer.

"As always, we want to ensure pitches across Australia have their own characteristics and we're looking forward to another enthralling contest under lights at the Gabba starting next Thursday."

2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: December 4-8, The Gabba, Brisbane (D/N), 3pm AEDT

Third Test: December 17-21: Adelaide Oval, 10:30am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10:30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10:30am AEDT

Australia squad (first Test only): Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue, Mark Wood