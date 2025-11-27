Prolific Big Bash quick commits to Sixers long-term

Left-armer Ben Dwarshuis has extended his deal with the Sydney Sixers until at least the end of BBL|17

Prolific Big Bash quick Ben Dwarshuis has extended his allegiance to Sydney Sixers into a 14th season after signing a two-year extension with the SCG-based club.

One-club player Dwarshuis, who was already contracted for the fast-approaching KFC BBL|15 campaign, will now remain with the Sixers until at least the end of BBL|17.

After making his T20 debut for the Sixers in December 2014, the left-armer has put together an incredible BBL career across the past 11 seasons with his 148 wickets from 117 matches making him the competition's third most successful bowler of all-time.

Dwarshuis sits behind only teammate Sean Abbott (175 wickets) and veteran quick Andrew Tye (161) on that list.

The 31-year-old has also developed into a valuable lower-order hitter in recent years, producing a career-high 146 runs at a strike rate of 173 last season.

Dwarshuis' hot form has put him on the cusp of Australia's squad for next year's T20 World Cup where his new ball skills and crafty changes of pace loom as a crucial asset following the T20 international retirement of fellow left-armer Mitchell Starc.

Dwarshuis has taken 15 wickets at 23 in 10 T20 internationals in 2025 and was part of Australia's series wins over West Indies, South Africa and New Zealand, while he was the country's leading wicket-taker during the 50-over Champions Trophy earlier this year.

"Ben is a true legend of our club," said Sixers general manager Rachael Haynes. "Not just for his extraordinary talent on the field, but for the leadership, professionalism and passion he brings into the club every day.

"We're delighted to lock him in for another two years.

"He's a player of immense calibre who consistently delivers for the Sixers and inspires the next generation of cricketers."

The Sixers have bolstered their pace attack for BBL|15, recruiting veteran Kane Richardson and Englishman Sam Curran to join Abbott and Dwarshuis. Crucially, Curran will be available for the back-end of the tournament as well as finals as the three-time BBL champions seek to avoid another disappointing playoffs exit.

In the four seasons since their back-to-back triumphs in BBL|09 and |10, the Sixers have been eliminated from the finals in straight sets twice (including last season) and lost the Final twice.

The Sixers will launch the BBL|15 season on December 14 when they travel west to take on fierce rivals Perth Scorchers.