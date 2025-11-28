Cummins back with lengthy spell before Gabba Test

Pat Cummins has bowled unhindered in the SCG nets with a pink ball on Friday as he firms for Ashes return

Pat Cummins is firming to return from his back injury for the second Ashes Test after getting through another lengthy bowling spell just six days out from the day-night clash at the Gabba.

Unable to play in Australia's series-opening win last week, Cummins spent a little over an hour bowling with a pink ball to Steve Smith in the SCG nets on Friday morning.

Josh Hazlewood was also in attendance as he attempts to come back from a hamstring injury later in the series, bowling for 45 minutes off a shortened run up.

Australian selectors are yet to name their squad for the second Test against England at the Gabba, and Cummins' inclusion would be a massive boost for the hosts after they took a 1-0 lead with an eight-wicket win in the Perth series opener.

The 32-year-old has not played in a match since Australia completed a clean sweep of the West Indies in July, where he first noticed soreness in his back.

He has largely taken a wait-and-see approach for the next Thursday's Test, after it was initially identified as a potential return date last month.

But the early signs are good.

Fresh off bowling with a pink ball on Tuesday, Cummins was back in action again on Friday and appeared to be bowling at full speed.

There were no obvious signs of discomfort as he shared the net with fellow Test bowlers Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon.

Cummins and Hazlewood train at NSW's Cricket Central headquarters on Tuesday // Getty

In the next net, Hazlewood and Sean Abbott also showed signs of progressing in their return from hamstring injuries suffered at the SCG a fortnight ago.

Hazlewood ran in at a little over 50 per cent as he bowled at a stump, with Australian officials planning for him to return later in the series.

The quick told 7News there was no timeline for a return but he is "determined" to feature in the series.

Abbott was showing more serious signs of his hamstring injury in the same net as Hazlewood, bowling off a few steps.

Abbott was part of Australia's initial Ashes squad as a reserve quick, before he and Hazlewood were hurt within hours of each other playing in the Sheffield Shield a week out from the first Test.

2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: December 4-8, The Gabba, Brisbane (D/N), 3pm AEDT

Third Test: December 17-21: Adelaide Oval, 10:30am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10:30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10:30am AEDT

Australia squad (first Test only): Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue, Mark Wood