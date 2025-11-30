Young opener passes latest test against strong English attack

Be it in the Sheffield Shield or against a touring England XI, Victorian Campbell Kellaway continues to rise to each challenge

There's something for everyone in the Prime Minister's XI.

If you're selected, you might be a 41-year-old veteran who has seen and done it all, like Peter Siddle.

Perhaps you are a senior pro who is hunting another opportunity at the highest level, like team captain Peter Handscomb.

Or you might be a young tyro like Campbell Kellaway, a precociously talented 23-year-old opening batter who has been given a platform to show his wares against a touring squad with eyes on bigger things to come.

The Victorian grabbed hold of his chance to face an international calibre England XI bowling attack on the opening day of the two-day pink-ball affair at Canberra's Manuka Oval, making 82 from 126 deliveries as part of an opening stand worth 85 alongside Test-capped opener Sam Konstas.

For Kellaway, facing the likes of Matthew Potts (10 Tests) and Josh Tongue (6 Tests) marked the latest in a series of searching examinations from top-flight pacemen. It was, again, a test he passed with flying colours.

"It's been good fun trying to challenge myself and learn on the go," Kellaway explained to reporters after the day's play.

"I've been thrown into lots of different situations against quality bowling attacks on different wickets around Australia and overseas, so I'm just trying to learn on the go and make the most of it."

A disciple of Victoria coach Chris Rogers, the youngster is averaging 32.37 from 38 first class matches with three hundreds and 11 half-centuries.

As an opener it's even higher, with an average of 41.52 from 26 innings, which includes his knock for the PM's XI.

He has one Sheffield Shield century this season, 147 against Tasmania in October, and was recently put under the toughest of domestic spotlights when he opened the batting at the SCG against a New South Wales attack featuring Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott and Nathan Lyon.

Kellaway, despite a fierce working over from Starc in particular, survived for over two-and-a-half hours, making a gutsy 51 that earned him serious respect from far more seasoned opponents.

A bizarre end to a brave innings by Campbell Kellaway 🫡



The short pitched bowling plan pays off for NSW as Starc picks up his second in the #SheffieldShield

"It was a bit of a tricky wicket, so it made it a little bit up and down, and he pinned me on the finger a couple of times," Kellaway explained.

"It was a good challenge. I hope when I face a challenge like that in the future, I'll be better for it … I loved the challenge."

Kellaway absorbed the brunt of a searing Starc spell midway through the day's play, evading a stream of short balls before wearing one on his left hand. Despite the pain, he batted on, bringing up his half-century a short time before his dismissal.

"If they're challenging me up around my shoulders and head it means they're not challenging my forward defence, so I guess it's a good thing in that sense," he said.

"I'm trying to learn on the go and learn from my experience facing 'Starcy' bowling short at me the other week and other times that I've faced that challenge and (I) tried to implement it (against the touring English quicks).

"I played a couple more shots today, it was nice to get a couple out of the middle. I'll learn from it. If I see it in time to pull it, I'll try (but) often I'm just getting out of the way of them."

Kellaway's efforts against the England XI attack drew further notice, top scoring for a PM's XI that also featured half-centuries from former Test opener Nathan McSweeney (63) and Victoria rising star Oliver Peake (54).

The PM's XI eventually declared late in the evening on 8-308, leaving the England XI (0-30) five overs to negotiate before the close.

"It's nice the selectors have given me an opportunity to play in my first PM's XI game," he said at stumps.

"I'm just trying to put my best foot forward and make runs for Victoria whenever I can, and these games are a nice little bonus.

"If you can get a few out of the middle and put your best foot forward, you never know what can happen.

"I think momentum as a batter and being in form as a batter can be an important thing. Any chance I can get to put my best foot forward I'll take."