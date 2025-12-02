No dwelling on the past as Sixers eye Stars, Lanning re-match

Sydney Sixers have thrown their record defeat to the Stars "out the window" as the teams prepare for a blockbuster rematch

Ellyse Perry says the Sydney Sixers are well prepared for a rematch with Meg Lanning and the Melbourne Stars, as they go head-to-head on Wednesday in a game that will help shape the WBBL|11 top four.

Less than two weeks after Lanning's blazing 135 set up the Stars' 4-219 at North Sydney Oval, and Kim Garth ran riot to rout the Sixers for 42 as they suffered the WBBL's largest ever defeat, the sides will meet at Drummoyne Oval on Wednesday afternoon.

There, the third-ranked Sydney side will be looking to consolidate their spot in the top four having won back-to-back matches since that loss to the Stars.

They currently sit on nine points, one ahead of the Renegades, Strikers and Scorchers, who are level on eight points apiece, and they have a game in hand on their rivals as they look to make the finals for just the second time since WBBL|04 in 2018-19.

Sydney Sixers squad v Stars: Ashleigh Gardner (c), Caoimhe Bray, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Lauren Cheatle, Sophia Dunkley, Alyssa Healy, Elsa Hunter, Amelia Kerr, Lauren Kua, Emma Mannix-Geeves, Ellyse Perry, Mady Villiers



The Stars meanwhile are looking to bounce back from their own humbling loss to the table-topping Hurricanes on Monday night, and a win on Wednesday would cement their finals spot, keeping their hopes of finishing on top and earning the direct route to the final alive.

With Hobart sitting three points clear on top, the loser of Wednesday's match will be out of contention to host the final on December 13, but still in the running to host either The Challenger or The Knockout.

Asked about their previous loss to the Stars following Sunday's Sydney Smash, Perry said she and her teammates had not dwelt on it.

"When it's that bad – and it was really bad – it's actually much easier to throw it out the window," Perry said.

"If you're close and you miss really crucial moments or make poor mistakes, then you're probably going to delve into it a bit more.

"But when you're so clearly wiped off the park, you can actually toss it out the window and start again.

"I'm not defending our performance in that game, but in terms of resilience and ability to move on and know we're capable of much more, the next game was great.

"Because we've had a congested schedule, we've just been thinking about our opposition coming up.

"But now we've got the Stars again, there'll probably be some real intent and deliberateness to (the preparation) given our opposition."

With a new coach in Matthew Mott this season and a new skipper in Ashleigh Gardner, the Sixers are looking to make finals for the first time since they went down in the decider to Adelaide Strikers in WBBL|08.

They have broken their North Sydney Oval hoodoo, with their win over the Thunder on Sunday breaking a run of seven losses at their home ground, another factor that bodes well should they earn a home final next week.

"We're in a better position than we have been in the past few years," Perry said.

"I just think it's a really tough comp.

"There's lots of lots of tightness in the ladder, teams playing well, close games.

"So simply our goal would be to win the next three games and put ourselves in the best possible position."

Melbourne Stars squad v Sixers: Annabel Sutherland (c), Sophie Day, Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Georgia Prestwidge, Ella Hayward, Sophie Reid, Maia Bouchier, Maisy Gibson, Dani Gibson, Kim Garth, Amy Jones, Sasha Moloney



The Stars meanwhile go into the match off an 81-run DLS loss to Hobart Hurricanes on Monday night, and without South Africa superstar Marizanne Kapp, who has returned home ahead of the Proteas' first T20I against Ireland on December 5.

Kapp has been replaced by Maia Bouchier for the remainder of the season, with the England batter returning to the club she spent time with in WBBL|07 and |09.

