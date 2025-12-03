All the round six Sheffield Shield squads as they drop

Mitch Marsh is back for WA in round six as several Shield stars are called up for Australia A duties

We're past the halfway point of the Sheffield Shield season and it's Victoria who have made the early running in winning four of their first five games.

The Vics suffered their first defeat in the previous round but still hold an almost eight-point lead at the top of the standings entering the final round before the Big Bash break.

With the Test team in action against England at the Gabba, several states are set for more personnel losses in round six with Australia A also facing off against England Lions in Brisbane from Friday.

But Mitch Marsh is back for Western Australia for his first Shield appearance of the season as he makes a late push to be part of Australia's Ashes campaign.

There will also be plenty of opportunities for someone new to stand up in round six, and we've got all the latest team news right here.

Victoria v Western Australia, MCG, December 4-7

Click here for the Match Centre

Victoria squad: Peter Handscomb (c), Xavier Crone, Harry Dixon, Sam Elliott, Marcus Harris, Sam Harper, Blake Macdonald, Cam McClure, David Moody, Oliver Peake, Mitch Perry, Matt Short, Doug Warren Ins: Xavier Crone, Blake Macdonald, Cam McClure, David Moody, Doug Warren. Outs: Campbell Kellaway, Fergus O'Neill, Todd Murphy (all Australia A), Will Sutherland (rested)

The ladder-leading Vics return to the MCG for the first time this season and will be without opener Campbell Kellaway, seamer Fergus O'Neill and spinner Todd Murphy for their clash with WA, with the trio called up by Australia A to take on England Lions in Brisbane.

Kellaway's unavailability could lead to a recall for young gun Harry Dixon, who was left out of their loss to Queensland last round. Sam Harper took his place at the top of the order and hit a boundary-laden 85 – will Victoria persist opening the batting with their wicketkeeper for another game?

Scott Boland remains unavailable as he lines up for Australia in the day-night Ashes Test at the Gabba. Captain Will Sutherland has also been rested, meaning veteran Peter Handscomb takes the reins against WA. Young spinner Doug Warren is back in the mix to replace Murphy, while quicks Xavier Crone, Cam McClure and David Moody have been recalled.

"This is a big week for us – it's the last Shield match before the BBL window and the players are hungry to finish this block well and get to the break with five wins," Victorian coach Chris Rogers said.

"We took some good learnings out of last week, and the focus now is to apply them and keep building our brand of positive, exciting cricket."

Western Australia squad: Sam Whiteman (c), Cameron Bancroft, Hilton Cartwright, Brody Couch, Joel Curtis, Albert Esterhuysen, Sam Fanning, Cameron Gannon, Jayden Goodwin, Aaron Hardie, Liam Haskett, Mitch Marsh, Corey Rocchiccioli In: Mitch Marsh. Out: Cooper Connolly

Australia's T20 captain Mitch Marsh is a huge addition for Adam Voges' side as they look to lift themselves off the bottom of the Sheffield Shield standings. It will be Marsh's first red-ball appearance since being dropped from the Test team last summer. The 34-year-old has been floated for a potential top-order cameo to take on England's quicks later in the Ashes series and he hit 94 from 142 balls in his most recent Shield innings for WA in the second of his two games last season prior to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Out of the side goes star allrounder Cooper Connolly as he heads to Brisbane to represent Australia A on Friday, with pace ace Jhye Richardson – who is yet to play for WA this season following his return from shoulder surgery – to also feature in that four-day fixture against England Lions at Allan Border Field.

Left-armer Joel Paris will miss another Shield match after returning from a hamstring injury in Tuesday's one-day win over Victoria, while Cameron Green and Josh Inglis remain with the Test squad.

NSW v Queensland, SCG, December 5-8

Click here for the Match Centre

NSW squad: To be announced

The depleted Blues have lost three of their past four Shield games and desperately need a win before the Big Bash break. They'll have to do so without all their Australian stars as well as Sean Abbott, who is still recovering from a hamstring injury.

Queensland squad: To be announced

The Bulls also have a couple of players in line for Australia A duties with opening batter Matthew Renshaw and seamer Xavier Bartlett 'A' squad regulars over the past few years. Mitchell Swepson will again stand-in as captain with regular skipper Marnus Labuschagne and Michael Neser with the Test squad, while veteran opener Usman Khawaja was ruled out of the second Test against England with a back injury.

South Australia v Tasmania, Adelaide Oval, December 5-8

Click here for the Match Centre

South Australia squad: To be announced

South Australia appears destined to be without Nathan McSweeney in round six with the state skipper also a regular leader for Australia A in recent times, who take on England Lions in a four-day match in Brisbane beginning Friday.

Travis Head, Alex Carey and Brendan Doggett are also missing on international duties with the Test squad, but the reigning champions could welcome back fast bowler Nathan McAndrew who was rested from their previous match.

Tasmania squad: To be announced

Tasmania will be without allrounders Mitch Owen and Aidan O'Connor after the pair were subbed out of last round's win over NSW with a hamstring injury and concussion respectively. Jake Weatherald and Beau Webster also remain unavailable as part of Australia's Ashes squad.

Sheffield Shield 2025-26 standings