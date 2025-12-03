Johnson ruled out of BBL|15 as rehab gets prolonged

Brisbane Heat's Spencer Johnson hasn't received the green light to return to play as he recovers from a back injury

Brisbane Heat have been dealt a blow 12 days out of the start of their KFC BBL|15 campaign with their strike weapon Spencer Johnson ruled out for the season.

The left-armer has been under rehab for a back injury sustained during the Indian Premier League in April and the club reveled on Wednesday he will not be ready for a return to play during the course of the upcoming BBL season.

"Spencer continues to recover from a back injury and pleasingly, this is improving,’" Brisbane Heat CEO Terry Svenson said in a statement.

"However, the latest timeframe for his return to play does not enable him to participate in the BBL this season. We're all disappointed for Spencer but will provide him with ongoing support as he continues to recover."

Johnson, who has 13 international appearances to his name, was initially named in Australia's squad for the T20 leg of July's tour of West Indies as the stress fracture of his back appeared to have settled down.

However, the relief was only short lived as the pain worsened and an MRI scan revealed a significant bone stress in his back.

Johnson, who turns 30 this month, had expressed his hope to recover in time for the Big Bash at the kit reveal event in October.

"We're about halfway through the rehab and I've got a scan in the next few days," Johnson had told cricket.com.au.

"Fingers crossed it's positive and I'm looking forward to being back in the Big Bash in some capacity."

The quick will have to wait until next year to turn out for the Heat, with whom he holds a contract until BBL|17.

The club has not announced a replacement for the player of the final from their championship-winning BBL|13 season at this stage.

Despite losing Johnson, Heat will have a left-arm tearaway to take the new ball this season, having secured Pakistani left-arm quick Shaheen Shah Afridi with the first pick of the BBL|15 draft in June.

The presence of experienced pace duo Xavier Bartlett and Michael Neser in their squad will also put balm on their wound.

The Heat will travel to Geelong to face the Melbourne Renegades in their season opener on 15 December.