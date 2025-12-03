Point to prove: Rizwan ready for Big Bash venture

Former Pakistan captain Muhammad Rizwan is determined to ensure his maiden Big Bash season is a success

"If you perform there (Australia), the world will know you."

Those were the words of Melbourne Renegades' newest international recruit Muhammad Rizwan, who already knows a thing or two about performing Down Under.

The Pakistan wicketkeeper is set to embark on his sixth trip to Australia, but this summer presents a new challenge for the 33-year-old Peshawar native.

"I'm very excited to play in the Big Bash," said Rizwan.

"I love the conditions in Australia because it is challenging for batters and bowlers. If you look at my career, an innings in Australia was a career-changer in my life."

That innings took place at the Gabba during Pakistan's 2019 tour of Australia, when he scored 95 against a rampant Australian bowling attack featuring their four mainstays – Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon.

It's a moment 'Rizi' (as his teammates call him), looks back fondly on.

"After that series, the people who know me said, 'Oh this is Rizwan, this is the one who performed in Australia'," he said.

"I love the way Australians play. They don't look to what the world is doing, but Australian guys, what they decide, they will do. They play with their heart, they're brave and they're courageous. I love them."

Ready to make his debut in Australia's premier T20 tournament, KFC BBL|15 will be the fifth domestic T20 competition Rizwan's played in across a 292-game career in the shortest format.

The former Pakistan captain is one of seven players from his nation set to feature in the Big Bash this summer, including high-profile international teammates Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

While the wicketkeeper-batter knows what it's like to come up against both Babar and Shaheen, having done so in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the Renegades recruit is excited at the opportunity to face off with the pair in different circumstances.

"We have never played against each other in any other league outside of (Pakistan) domestic cricket," said Rizwan.

"We are very close. We're used to sitting with each other and planning for Pakistan or discussing young players.

"This is different. We can't say how we'll be feeling when we play each other, but one thing I can say is that they love cricket and they'll come with energy."

With his first match scheduled against Brisbane Heat on December 15, Rizwan is set to make his Big Bash debut on the same night Shaheen starts his BBL campaign with the Heat.

Knowing he may face up to the left-arm quick in Geelong, Rizwan said he's ready to take on the top pick in the BBL|15 Draft.

"In PSL when he comes on, he attacks me and I attack him," he said.

"I will look for boundaries and he will look for a wicket. I will try my best."

Prior to last year's draft, the Renegades pre-signed New Zealand international Tim Seifert on a two-year deal.

With the addition of Rizwan to their BBL|15 squad, the club now have a choice as to who they would prefer to have behind the stumps this season.

Despite his credentials with the gloves, it's a decision that doesn't bother the Pakistan international.

"I will always refer to what the coach and captain demands of me," said Rizwan.

"Wicketkeeping, batting, and bowling as well, I will do that. What they want from me, I'm available for."

Melbourne Renegades BBL|15 squad: Jason Behrendorff (contracted until BBL|17), Josh Brown (BBL|15), Harry Dixon (BBL|16), Brendan Doggett (BBL|16), Jake Fraser-McGurk (BBL|17), Caleb Jewell (BBL|16), Hassan Khan (BBL|15), Nathan Lyon (BBL|15), Fergus O'Neill (BBL|15), Ollie Peake (BBL|15), Muhammad Rizwan (BBL|15), Tom Rogers (BBL|15), Will Salzmann (BBL|15), Gurinder Sandhu (BBL|15), Tim Seifert (BBL|15), Callum Stow (BBL|15), Will Sutherland (BBL|17), Adam Zampa (BBL|15)

In addition to playing alongside Seifert, the Multan Sultans skipper is looking forward to playing alongside Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa.

It was only last year that the two had a humourous exchange in an ODI match at Adelaide Oval, after Zampa encouraged Rizwan to call for the DRS on a ball he knew he didn't hit.

Having faced Zampa many times in the international arena, Rizwan revealed he's relieved to be on the same side as a player who's given his country many headaches across his career.

"He always puts us in trouble in international cricket, because he always gets Babar Azam out," he said.

Zampa has dismissed Babar five times in 19 matches – the equal sixth most of any bowler in international cricket – as well as Rizwan four times, with the leg-spinner also collecting three four-wicket hauls against Pakistan.

"Whenever crucial times come, he gets wickets against us. In the ODI World Cup (2023), we were in a good position, and then suddenly Zampa comes on. He got me and we lost that match," said Rizwan.

"I'm lucky to play with him. Now we will both think: 'How can we make the Renegades champions?'"

From a senior member of the Renegades squad to a rising talent in Australian cricket, Rizwan also noted Jake Fraser-McGurk as an important player for the Renegades in their hunt for a second men's Big Bash title.

"He's a very dangerous player," said Rizwan.

"The world knows he's the guy that's going to stand on the pitch and try to crush the other side.

"He is very talented and has lots of power. I have seen him play once or twice in the Big Bash, and hopefully this year he's going to perform very well and make us champions."

While Rizwan, the 2021 ICC Men's T20 Cricketer of the Year may be new to the league, he's well-accustomed to playing in front of passionate Australian crowds.

It's an aspect of the Big Bash that attracted one of Pakistan's most prolific run-scorers.

"When we come here, we know the people of Australia love cricket," he said.

"It doesn't matter which way things are going, they love their cricket and they're always going to clap."

As for what a BBL trophy would mean to him, Rizwan said he's already been asking questions to understand how his new club can take home the BBL|15 title.

"I already spoke with someone and asked, 'what is the secret behind the Perth Scorchers?'," said Rizwan.

"Why are they five-time champions? What is the thing behind that team?

"I will try my best and see how we can do things, so we can become champions. This is my aim."

The BBL|15 season begins on December 14 at Optus Stadium, where the Perth Scorchers will host the Sydney Sixers, with the Renegades up against the Heat at GMHBA Stadium the following night.