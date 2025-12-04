Marsh fails with bat in rare Shield outing for WA

Mitch Marsh has failed with the bat as he makes a rare Sheffield Shield outing amid speculation he's an outside contender for an Ashes spot

Mitch Marsh's return to red-ball cricket has not produced results, with the Ashes outsider failing for Western Australia against Victoria in the Sheffield Shield.

Marsh had been touted as a potential shock factor at the top of Australia's order in the series against England.

But his return to Shield ranks returned only nine runs, batting at No.3 for WA on Thursday's opening day.

WA struggled to 194 all out, with Sam Elliott taking 5-33, before ladder-leading Victoria reached 0-51 at stumps.

Marsh's most recent Shield match was in October last year.

And he hadn't played a first-class game since being axed from the Test side after the Boxing Day win against India last year, when he scored four and a duck.

Marsh's surprise return to red-ball cricket came amid speculation Test selectors are toying with deploying the hard-hitting batsman as an opener against England.

But after Travis Head's first Test heroics at the top of the order, Marsh's prospects of adding to his 46 Tests appear slimmer.

On Thursday, the 34-year-old struck two fours, including a trademark pull shot.

But he was also troubled by the movement of Victorian quick Mitchell Perry, who had a couple of lbw shouts turned down against Marsh.

Australia's T20 captain lasted only 16 balls, launching at a full, wide delivery from Perry and edging to wicketkeeper Sam Harper.

Stalwart Aaron Hardie top-scored with 53 from 73 balls and Cameron Bancroft was next-best with 39, while Jayden Goodwin (23) and Cameron Gannon (23no) chipped in.

But the West Australians collectively folded late as Elliott crashed through the lower order after Perry (3-45) captured the initial three wickets.

Elliott, who also took a five-for against NSW last month, took five of the last six wickets to fall as WA lost 5-42.

Victoria's opening batters Blake Macdonald (25no) and Harry Dixon (22no) posted a half-century stand inside 13 overs.

Eight points clear atop the table, Victoria are chasing a fifth win from six games against WA (one win from five games).

