Steketee to miss Stars' BBL|15 campaign with injury

The right-armer spearheaded Melbourne Stars' resurgence into the BBL|14 finals as their top wicket-taker last season

Melbourne Stars' leading bowler last summer, Mark Steketee, has been ruled out of KFC BBL|15 with a hamstring injury.

Queenslander Steketee, who captured 15 wickets at 9.40 in six matches for the Stars last season, hasn't played since October after reaggravating the injury first suffered in preseason training.

The right-armer has only played a solitary one-day match for the Bulls this domestic season and didn't bowl after scoring nine runs in the first innings.

The Stars confirmed the 31-year-old's recovery timeframe would see him miss the entire BBL|15 season.

Steketee spent the first 10 years of his Big Bash career with his hometown team Brisbane Heat, taking 88 wickets in 69 matches, before joining the Stars in BBL|13.

Melbourne are yet to name a replacement for Steketee for this season but the club recently added fellow Queensland quick Tom Whitney and allrounder Jon Merlo to their BBL|15 roster.

Whitney, a 23-year-old right-armer who represented Australia at 2022 Under-19 World Cup, made his Big Bash debut against the Stars last season, taking 1-28 from three overs.

He's also impressed for Queensland's Sheffield Shield side with 12 wickets in four games, which included a five-wicket haul on first-class debut in October last year.

"Tom's an up and coming quick with some good new ball skills," said Stars high performance boss Clint McKay.

"He's shown an ability to take wickets early in the innings, so we're really looking forward to working with him."

Meanwhile, emerging fast bowler Austin Anlezark, who has signed his first full Big Bash contract with the Stars for BBL|15 is expected to be available for selection for their season opener on December 18 after being subbed out of Victoria's one-day loss to Western Australia on Tuesday with concussion.

Anlezark copped a heavy blow to the helmet from Joel Paris and despite batting on, was subbed out prior to Victoria's bowling innings.

"I spoke to him and he seemed OK," Stars teammate Sam Harper said post-match.

Anlezark's compulsory 12-day standdown period expires on December 14, prior to their first match of the season against Hobart Hurricanes at the MCG.