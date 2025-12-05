InMobi
Victoria set base for another big Shield win

Oliver Caffrey (AAP)
Oliver Caffrey (AAP)

Victoria have inflicted a late, major blow on day two of their Sheffield Shield clash at the MCG, leaving Western Australia struggling in their second innings

Victoria v Western Australia | Sheffield Shield | Day 2

Victoria's Sheffield Shield dominance is continuing, taking a stranglehold of their clash with Western Australia at the MCG.

Holding a 61-run first-innings lead after making 255 in reply to WA's 194, Victoria delivered another blow just before stumps on day two on Friday.

Mitchell Perry trapped former Australia opener Cameron Bancroft on the final ball of the third over to leave WA reeling at 1-4.

Instead of Australia's white-ball star Mitch Marsh arriving at the crease, spinner Corey Rocchiccioli was sent in as a nightwatchman.

Konstas finds form with Shield century for NSW

Rocchiccioli survived five overs with captain Sam Whiteman to get WA to stumps at 1-5, still trailing Victoria by 56 runs.

Whiteman made just two from 24 balls, but did his job by getting to the end of the day without falling to the charging Victorian attack.

On a tricky wicket, opener Blake Macdonald thrived for Victoria with 79, while Matt Short compiled 62.

Victoria took their time building a lead, going at a run-rate of just 2.68 and batting for 96 overs.

WA veteran Cameron Gannon bowled tirelessly, sending down 23 overs for figures of 5-47.

Gannon takes five to keep Vics' lead in check

Rocchiccioli ended Victoria's innings with his second wicket, finishing with 2-61.

Despite struggling in the one-day cup and suffering a heavy loss to WA on Tuesday, Victoria have been dominating the Shield this season.

Another win here would take them into the Big Bash League break with five wins from six matches, putting them in the box seat to host this season's final.

WA are on the bottom of the Shield table, having secured just one win this campaign.

Sheffield Shield 2025-26 standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Drawn
D
No results
N/R
Deductions
Ded.
Batting Bonus
Bat
Bowling Bonus
Bowl
Total points
PTS
1 Victoria Men Victoria Men VIC 5 4 1 0 0 0 5.32 4.3 33.62
2 Queensland Bulls Queensland Bulls QLD 5 2 1 2 0 0 8.18 3.8 25.98
3 Tasmanian Tigers Men Tasmanian Tigers Men TAS 5 2 2 1 0 2 3.34 4 18.34
4 South Australia Men South Australia Men SA 5 1 2 2 0 0 2.43 4.6 15.03
5 NSW Men NSW Men NSW 5 1 3 1 0 0 3.32 4 14.32
6 Western Australia Men Western Australia Men WA 5 1 2 2 0 0 1.61 4.5 14.11

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

D: Drawn

N/R: No results

Ded.: Deductions

Bat: Batting Bonus

Bowl: Bowling Bonus

PTS: Total points

