Ball rolled into pitch forces WBBL match to be called off

Bizarrre scenes in Adelaide during the innings break in the Strikers-Hurricanes clash saw the match abandoned, a result that keeps alive the Strikers' finals hopes

A ball that was inadvertently rolled into the Karen Rolton Oval pitch during the innings break forced the WBBL|11 match between Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes to be abandoned on Friday night.

Umpires were left with little choice to abandon the match after the ball created a "hole" in the surface. It's understood an errant throw during the Strikers' warm-up to take the field saw the ball get lodged under the roller.

"As a result, the pitch conditions were changed significantly," a Cricket Australia statement read.

"After consultation between the match referee and the umpires, it was considered unreasonable to expect the Hurricanes to bat in conditions that were materially different than those the Strikers had experienced.

"As a result, the match was abandoned and the points split."

The Strikers had already put 4-167 on the board in their innings. Both team captains were consulted by the officials and were accepting of this decision.

As a result, the Strikers moved to nine points from as many games, leaving the finals race still wide open and being in contention for one of the three remaining top four spots.

Melbourne Stars, Sydney Sixers, Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades are the other four sides vying for a place in next week's finals series, while the Hurricanes have already claimed the top spot.

Only two points separate the second-placed Melbourne Stars from sixth side Adelaide, with the three remaining regular-season games this weekend all having a bearing on who makes the finals.

After being sent in to bat on Friday night by the Hurricanes and crawling to 1-60 at the halfway mark, the Strikers blasted to 4-167 off 20 overs thanks to 63 not out from opener Maddie Penna.

Apart from Penna's knock, the highlight of the Strikers' innings was a stunning catch in the deep from Heather Graham off the bowling of Natalie Sciver-Brunt to dismiss Tahlia McGrath.

The late Saturday game will feature fifth-placed Perth at home against bottom side Brisbane, while the Sixers host Adelaide on Sunday in a massive end to the regular season.

Tuesday's knockout final will feature the third-placed team at home against fourth.

The winner of that game travels to the second-placed team on Thursday for the challenger final, which will decide who faces the Hurricanes for the title.

