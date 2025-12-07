Future bright for ex-Test opener after summer of growth

Nathan McSweeney has returned to rich form this summer, highlighted by a career-high 226 not out for Australia A

Twelve months ago, to the day, in fact, Nathan McSweeney made his highest score in Test cricket.

That score was a patient and watchful 39, coming from 109 deliveries, dismissed again at the hand of Indian superstar Jasprit Bumrah amid one of the most prolific Australian summers by a visiting fast bowler.

McSweeney played in the next Test, against India at the Gabba, but hasn't been seen at international level since.

Don't mistake that absence for a lack of growth, though.

Take this weekend for example.

In Brisbane again, almost a year on since his last Test appearance, McSweeney, in his role as Australia A captain, batted the England Lions bowlers into the ground.

He made an unbeaten 226 from a marathon 394-ball stay at the crease, notching his highest first-class score in the process.

It comes on top of his half-century for the Prime Minister's XI against the same Lions outfit last week, and ranks as his seventh first-class knock worth more than 50 runs this season.

The lessons of last summer have been learned, and the experience of three Tests under the sternest of examinations have served the 26-year-old well.

"I think playing Test cricket obviously exposes a few opportunities to learn, and I'd definitely like to think I have learned from those experiences, and I can continue to try and grow my game," McSweeney told reporters after Australia A ended the second day of their tour match against the Lions at 7-554.

"I feel like I'm in a good spot at the moment. Obviously (cricket is) a game where we're probably never going to finish the puzzle, but (I'm) really content with how it's shaping.

"Hopefully I can continue to learn and score some runs."

McSweeney was well supported by a series of teammates including opener Campbell Kellaway (71) and middle-order duo Cooper Connolly (88) and Beau Webster (44). Xavier Bartlett also chipped in at No. 7, making 83 at better than a run-a-ball.

"Like most innings, I tried to start really well on day one and was able to build a bit of confidence (on) a wicket that was bouncing quite nice," McSweeney continued.

"Once I was out there, I was able to make sure I was scoring when they missed. Thankful to spend a lot of time out there and pick some really good partnerships as well."

That knock for Australia A at Allan Border Field brings McSweeney's first-class average to 60.9 so far this summer, which also includes the 'A' tour of India in September and Sheffield Shield cricket.

While he might be out of the national team for now, performances such as Saturday's epic double ton show McSweeney is far from done at international level.