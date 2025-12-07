InMobi
Match Report:

Match Report

Reigning champs continue Shield comeback with big home win

Oliver Caffrey (AAP)
Oliver Caffrey (AAP)

South Australia notched their second win over Tasmania in four weeks, crushing the Tigers by 10 wickets at the Adelaide Oval

South Australia v Tasmania | Sheffield Shield | Day 3

South Australia have secured a Sheffield Shield double against Tasmania, beating the Tigers for the second time in four weeks.

After winning in Hobart last month, the reigning champions backed it up by completing a comprehensive 10-wicket win at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

Even without captain Nathan McSweeney (Australia A) and star quick Brendan Doggett (Ashes duty), SA proved too strong for the Tigers at home.

Future bright for ex-Test opener after summer of growth

The hosts claimed a first-innings lead of 231 after centuries to Jake Lehmann and Liam Scott powered them to 426.

Tasmania, missing Test opener Jake Weatherald and allrounder Beau Webster, were skittled for just 195 on day one.

The Tigers didn't fare much better in their second innings, but at least were able to force SA to bat again.

Tim Ward (66), captain Jordan Silk (46) and a solid contribution from allrounder Nikhil Chaudhary (42) helped Tasmania to 260.

Jordan Buckingham was the star with the ball, collecting 4-49 and 4-58 to decimate the Tigers.

SA had no problem chasing down the minuscule target of 30, with debutant Mackenzie Harvey (20no) and Henry Hunt (7no) completing it in six overs.

A win was vital for SA, who entered this round in fourth spot on the ladder, just behind Tasmania.

After a drought-breaking title win last season, SA started slowly with three-straight losses, but are in striking distance of another final berth going into the Big Bash League break.

Sheffield Shield 2025-26 standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Drawn
D
No results
N/R
Deductions
Ded.
Batting Bonus
Bat
Bowling Bonus
Bowl
Total points
PTS
1 Victoria Men Victoria Men VIC 6 5 1 0 0 0 5.87 5.3 41.17
2 Queensland Bulls Queensland Bulls QLD 6 2 2 2 0 0 8.18 4.2 26.38
3 South Australia Men South Australia Men SA 6 2 2 2 0 0 4.69 5.6 24.29
4 NSW Men NSW Men NSW 6 2 3 1 0 0 4.65 4.9 22.55
5 Tasmanian Tigers Men Tasmanian Tigers Men TAS 6 2 3 1 0 2 3.34 5 19.34
6 Western Australia Men Western Australia Men WA 6 1 3 2 0 0 1.61 5.5 15.11

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

D: Drawn

N/R: No results

Ded.: Deductions

Bat: Batting Bonus

Bowl: Bowling Bonus

PTS: Total points

