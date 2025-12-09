Time for Sixers attack to 'own' North Sydney Oval: Cheatle

No room for complacency as the Sixers eye their first appearance in the WBBL final since 2022

Lauren Cheatle has called on the Sydney Sixers' bowling attack to "own" North Sydney Oval, as they prepare for Thursday's WBBL|11 Challenger final.

The Sixers have returned to the finals for the first time since WBBL|08, qualifying in second spot via a one-run, final-ball win over Adelaide Strikers.

Had they been defeated, they would have finished the season in fifth and missed out altogether and given the closeness of the top-end of the league, Cheatle said there was no room for complacency as they wait to find out whether they'll host the Scorchers or Stars on Thursday night.

"I don't think it matters who we come up against," Cheatle said in Sydney on Tuesday.

"To win the comp, you have to beat everyone ... it'll be a really interesting contest between those two teams and who ever we come up against we'll back ourselves.

"I think as soon as you look two games ahead, you're behind the eight ball, so all of our focus is on Thursday.

"The core group of this team has been together for a couple seasons now, and it feels like we played a lot of games together that have gone both ways, some really close, some not so close, winning, losing.

"It feels like we've been in every position, and we know how to get the job done in any position."

The left-arm quick also knows as a Sixers bowler, you can never let your guard down at North Sydney Oval.

The Sixers had looked well in control defending 174 against the Strikers, keeping them to 2-60 midway through the chase, only for Bridget Patterson to smash 65no from 35 balls to take it to the final ball.

"It can be a tricky place to bowl," Cheatle said in Sydney on Tuesday.

"It feels quite unforgiving at times, and I think the game the other day showed that you're never quite ahead or winning the game.

"But it is our home ground, so I think we need to find a way, as well as unit, to make it our own."

Cheatle has led the Sixers pace attack alongside Maitlan Brown throughout WBBL|11, with the pair taking 11 wickets apiece.

The only Sixers higher on the wicket-taking table is off-spinner Ashleigh Gardner, with 16, while their next most-prolific wicket taker is 16-year-old quick Caoimhe Bray.

Superstar New Zealand leggie Amelia Kerr has been uncharacteristically quiet while also battling a quad injury, taking just five wickets in six games.

The Cheatle and Brown headline act is a sign of a changing of the guard for the magenta team, with Ellyse Perry bowling just eight overs so far this season for two wickets.

Left-armer Cheatle took her milestone 100th wicket against the Strikers, a moment that, given her long history of injuries and setbacks since she debuted in the inaugural WBBL season aged 17, at times felt unlikely.

"There was actually a point where I didn't think I would reach out at all," she said.

"It's really nice to reach that milestone (but) it's not something I was thinking about, nor I had any idea that was anywhere near close.

"I think it's more important that I'm able to do my job for the team, and that is to take wickets."

Weber WBBL|11 finals

The Knockout: Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Stars, WACA Ground (Tuesday, December 9, 7.45pm AEDT)

The Challenger: Sydney Sixers v winner of the Knockout, North Sydney Oval (Thursday, December 11, 7.15pm AEDT)

The Final: Hobart Hurricanes v winner of the Challenger, Ninja Stadium (Saturday, December 13, 7.15pm AEDT)

*A reserve day on Sunday, December 14 is available for the Final